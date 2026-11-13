Kyle McCord leaning on "big game" college experience for first Dolphins' start

The Miami Dolphins' injury woes took a big hit this week when they announced that Malik Willis would be shut down for the next four weeks with a worsening groin injury. Now, the offense is in the hands of a player who has never taken a single NFL snap outside of preseason.

Kyle McCord told the media on Thursday that he is excited about the opportunity, but he also plans to lean heavily on his collegiate experience with the hopes of making his NFL debut a little less intimidating.

"Being at a school like Ohio State and then playing some big games at Syracuse too, I think, should give you confidence that you've played on a big stage before," McCord said.

Miami Dolphins hope Kyle McCord can take the reins and prove his value is more than a backup

Dolphins' head coach made it clear this week that no matter what happens over the next four weeks, Willis is the starter as soon as he is healthy. That's typically the case. As the old saying goes, "Starters don't lose their jobs because of injury." That might be true, but if the player being replaced is a quarterback, there is a lot of room to prove that statement wrong.

What happens if McCord leads the Dolphins to four wins? For starters, it would be extremely impressive, considering the Bills are on that schedule. McCord is getting two winnable games to start his career. Miami will play the Colts in Week 10 on the road and will host the Jets in three weeks at Hard Rock Stadium.

McCord took the Buckeyes to an 11-1 record in 2023 before transferring to Syracuse after the season. He led the Orangemen to a 10-3 record in 2024, passing for 4,779 yards and 34 touchdowns.

The Dolphins' news QB isn't worried about the stage this game will put him on.

"You just have to remind yourself it's something you've done a million times before: playing football," McCord said. "It's the same game, same 11 guys out there, and I think another thing, too: just the preparation throughout the week."

McCord brings talent to the Dolphins. He hasn't gotten his shot in the NFL thus far, but at Syracuse he was showing arm strength and quality decision-making. McCord is considered a quick-thinking QB who is decisive with his throws. He will need to be over the next four weeks, as some of the better edge rushers will be lining up in front of him.

The QB is also confident in his playbook knowledge. He told the media that he prides himself on knowing the entire thing. He believes this will help OC Bobby Slowik with game planning. McCord sees no reason for the team to simplify it, and only time will tell if he is up to the task.