Dolphins should be worried about Malik Willis' groin issue after Week 9 loss

Malik Willis has been a hot topic after the Miami Dolphins lost to the Detroit Lions in Week 9. His play on the field wasn't very good, but part of the problem was evident every time he tried to run with the ball.

The Dolphins QB, known for his running ability, entered the weekend ranked second in QB rushing yardage. But he was not himself against Detroit. He gave up easy yards to run to the sideline, didn't take off out of the pocket nearly as much, and was clearly hobbled during the second half.

Following the game, Willis was asked if his groin was part of the problem. "It was tight," Willis replied and did not elaborate. That has to be a concern going into Week 10.

Malik Willis' groin injury will be worth monitoring as the Miami Dolphins prepare for Week 10

If you want to sideline a mobile quarterback, give him a groin injury. It didn't appear to be bad enough that the Dolphins felt they had to pull him, but it was definitely a problem with the way he moved around outside of the pocket.

The Dolphins are going to face the Colts in Week 10. A very winnable game for Miami, as the Colts are holding a fire sale in Indianapolis. By the time the game rolls around, the Dolphins may not be facing running back Jonathan Taylor or WR Joshua Downs. But the Colts may not be facing Willis.

The Dolphins haven't said much regarding the situation, so the first news will come after they release their first injury report of the week. Willis should be on it, and it will be surprising if he is doing anything more than warm-up passes.

By Friday, fans will have a good idea of whether or not Willis is on the field for the Colts. Given the fact he completed the game against the Lions, it would point toward him starting, but his mobility will be a question.

The Dolphins need Willis' ability to make plays with his legs outside of the pocket. Without that, Willis has to be more cognizant of the surroundings downfield. Throwing into tight coverage on the run is a recipe for disaster.

Willis' best attribute is his ability to move, and now he may be mildly grounded. He was against the Lions.

The Dolphins have to be smart with Willis and not let him aggravate the problem further. If they think he needs rest, let him rest. Kyle McCord isn't a great option, but he is the only option they have at this time.

Week 10 won't see McCord start, not unless Willis has a big setback, but the Dolphins need to be ready to pull Willis if it becomes evident that he isn't healthy.