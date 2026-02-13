Jeff Hafley just hired coach tasked with fixing Dolphins' weakest position

With the Miami Dolphins' biggest offseason challenge being the quarterback position, their new head coach has finally hired the guy who will need to fix it.

Jeff Hafley is dipping into the NCAA ranks yet again; this time, he is bringing the offensive assistant head coach from Mississippi State, Bush Hamdan, to the team. Hamdan will be the Dolphins' quarterback coach, another somewhat surprising hire.

Miami Dolphins tap former Atlanta Falcons QB coach to fix their quarterback room

Hamdan has a long coaching history, and he isn't a stranger to the NFL. In 2017, Hamdan helped get Matt Ryan to a 6th-ranked NFL QB. However, most of his time has been spent at the college level.

His first coaching break came in 2009 with Colorado. His first position group was tight end in 2011 at Sacramento State. The former Boise State quarterback once led his team to an undefeated season and the Fiesta Bowl. Nothing, however, is going to prepare him for the daunting task he will have in Miami.

Hiring Hamdan could be viewed as bad news for Tua Tagovailoa. Miami is adding a fresh face to the room, and after Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley commented on the uncertainty of Tagovailoa's future, hiring a coach with his resume with QBs doesn't paint a picture of rebranding the QB.

This has all the makings of bringing in a young draft pick, something the Dolphins GM has said they will do. Hamdan knows how to coach QBs. Quinn Ewers should be excited, though.

Ryan is by far the best NFL quarterback Hamdan has worked with. He has also coached Jake Browning and Brady Cook at the college level. Browning was an undrafted addition by the Vikings in 2019.

Hamdan's time at Mississippi State wasn't long. He was added to their staff in December of last year. His coaching experience with quarterbacks is long, but he is a step down from Darrell Bevell, who was not retained by Hafley.

It's unknown who else Hafley was considering for the job. The Dolphins were set to add Nathaniel Hackett, but it never became official. Instead, Hackett left Miami holding an empty bag as he joined the Cardinals to be their OC.

Both the Cardinals and Dolphins are expected to pursue Malik Willis in free agency this offseason. The hiring of Hackett might tip the scales in their favor givin Hackett's previous relationship with the QB.