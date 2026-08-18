Jeff Hafley just sent Dolphins WRs a message they can't ignore

The Miami Dolphins' wide receiver group is filled with new faces after the departures of two star wideouts this past offseason. Jeff Hafley is making it clear to his current roster and any future WRs who might play for them that his expectations are non-negotiable.

The head coach met with the media on Tuesday and was asked bout his WRs' blocking. A topic that Hafley previously touched on during the offseason. Needless to say, his opinion has changed, and he most certainly will not compromise on his conviction. It's a four-word message that everyone on the roster should take note of.

"No block, no rock!"

Jeff Hafley makes his expectations clear for Miami Dolphins WRs

Hafley was asked about getting the point to his receivers so they can block too. "What do you mean? Hafley said, "They better block." The reporter clarified that some receivers don't like to block. Hafley quickly said that they would.

The coach got on his soapbox, clearly passionate about what his receivers are expected to do. He pointed out that once a receiver catches a ball, he expects his teammates to block for him. He expects every receiver to do the same, because that is what teams do.

It may sound simple enough, but Dolphins fans have witnessed on many occasions the running back getting nailed on his turn off the corner when a WR goes through the motions to stop a cornerback. Hafley doesn't want to see someone trying to put their body between them; he wants them to engage and get physical. It's a mindset that is refreshing, and it could end up costing a player their job.

Hafley didn't say that a player who refused to block or didn't give his entire effort to the situation, but his focus on his opinion on the subject is clear enough. It would make sense that if a player isn't pulling his weight in that department, and someone else is, that spot may go to the guy giving everything he has for the team's success.

Everything Hafley is preaching is being praised by the media and fans alike. The players are buying into what he is coaching. For most of the guys on the team, they know nothing different at this level. This is the first or maybe their second training camp.

The Dolphins want a different approach to how they teach. Their expectations are high, but only as it relates to the development of the team-first concept, and that includes the wide receivers.