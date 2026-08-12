Jeff Hafley's Trey Moore comments are giving Dolphins fans Andrew Van Ginkel vibes

When the Miami Dolphins drafted Trey Moore in April, the first impression was that he would be another depth guy who might be able to develop. Through two weeks of training camp, the rookie is impressing his head coach.

Moore's camp has been quiet so far, but there is nothing to read into it. According to Jeff Hafley, he is doing everything the team is asking of him. He is a linebacker without a true home, but that seems to be by design.

On Wednesday, the Dolphins' head coach was asked about Moore, and his opinion is one that should resonate with everyone on the team. "Consistency, versatility, he has done a really good job at setting the edge," Hafley said.

Trey Moore is giving Miami Dolphins head coach a versatility Anthony Weaver didn't have

There is a long way to go before Moore can be judged as a hit or miss. He has yet to take a snap on the practice field, but his versatility alone is giving off Andrew Van Ginkel vibes. Jeff Hafley has a utility player who can play inside linebacker, outside SAM, and has the ability to get off the edge. If he can start forcing turnovers, he will turn into the next iteration of Van Ginkel.

That was a big piece of the defense that was missing for former DC Anthony Weaver. The Dolphins let Van Ginkel leave in free agency just as Weaver arrived. It would have been a bonus for Weaver to have that kind of "do-it-all" player on his defense.

"He gives you a linebacker who can play all three downs," Hafley said. "He can play in zone, is good against the run, and has rush value. I like the way he's practiced."

The next step is getting on the field. Dolphins fans will get a good look at the rookie this weekend when Miami squares off against the Commanders in their first preseason game. Moore and most of the other rookies, will be taking quite a few snaps in the game.

Miami needs this type of versatility, but they have gone out of their way to ensure these types of players are populating the roster. Another rookie, Kyle Louis, also has the ability to line up at multiple positions, giving Hafley's defense more options and disguised looks.

The Hafley Dolphins will take the field shortly after 7:00 on Friday night. The HC has made it clear that only a handful of players will sit out, but it will depend on health and the rep count from their joint practice this week. Most players, including Malik Willis, are expected to take preseason snaps this week.