Position-by-position takeaways from Dolphins’ first unofficial depth chart

The Miami Dolphins are set to begin their first preseason under new head coach Jeff Hafley this week, and fans will get their first look at the many new faces that make up the 2026 roster. With so many players to evaluate and plenty of question marks littered throughout the roster, the three exhibition games they will play mean more to Miami than most teams.

The Dolphins gave us the first real indication of where many of the new names currently stand on Tuesday, releasing their first unofficial depth chart of the season. It should be noted that it's an "unofficial" one for a reason, as things could change quickly once preseason reps become part of the coaching staff's evaluation.

Still, there are some notable takeaways to glean from it, especially how each of the 20+ rookies currently on the 90-man roster factors in thus far. Let's dive into a full breakdown of where every position on the roster stands.

Takeaways from where each Miami Dolphins unit stands in their first unofficial depth chart

Quarterback

Malik Willis | Quinn Ewers | Cam Miller

There was no doubt about who would lead this quarterback room in 2026, so seeing Malik Willis as the starter here was a given. Where things could get interesting during the preseason (emphasis on could) is whether Miller can push Ewers for the backup job in a serious way.

Miller is a better athlete than Ewers by a mile, making him a potentially better replacement for what Willis brings to the offense if he were to miss any time. Obviously, just having a somewhat similar skill set to the starter doesn't mean he should get the nod, but Ewers has struggled mightily in camp by all accounts and needs a good preseason showing to get in his new coaching staff's good graces.

Running Back

De'Von Achane | Jaylen Wright | Ollie Gordon III | Carlos Washington Jr. | Donovan Edwards

Again, no real surprises here. Achane will lead this backfield in touches by a mile, maybe at an even higher rate than last season. Wright seems to have the inside track to be the next guy off the bench on normal downs and distances, but I expect Gordon III to still be the hammer in short-yardage and goal-line situations (despite his butterfingers thus far in camp).

If a fourth running back makes the roster, Washington Jr. is the current No. 4 for good reason. He has been named by media in attendance at practice multiple times for impressive plays.

Wide Receiver

Caleb Douglas | Tutu Atwell | Terrace Marshall Jr. | Theo Wease Jr.

Jalen Tolbert | Jalen Reagor | Tahj Washington | Donaven McCulley

Malik Washington | Kevin Coleman Jr. | AJ Henning

Take a bow, Caleb Douglas. After an explosive first two weeks of camp, the 2026 third-round pick seems to have earned a starting spot at WR (for now, at least). Joining him are two names you would have guessed would be here before camp began, with Tolbert on the outside opposite Douglas and Washington occupying the slot. Washington has also had quite a camp so far, and he has begun developing quite the connection with Willis.

Atwell being the backup to Douglas would have been a mild shock heading into the preseason, but he has time to solidify his spot on the roster. Fifth-round pick Coleman Jr. is currently out with an injury, but his placement as the No. 2 slot is good to see. It looks like one of Jalen Reagor, Tahj Washington, or AJ Henning would be the last receiver to make the roster until rookie Chris Bell returns from injury.

Tight End

Greg Dulcich | Will Kacmarek | Seydou Traore | Cole Turner | Jeremiah Franklin

Dulcich is the unquestioned top tight end as of now, at least for receiving purposes. Kacmarek looks the part in camp so far as a blocking specialist and has even gotten in on the action a bit as a receiver.

The surprise of this group (at least based on his camp performance) is Traore, who has flashed serious potential as a receiving threat in nearly every practice thus far. It's too early to say that he could be a factor this year, but the Dolphins would love it if he could be. Turner and Franklin are, unfortunately, practice squad candidates at best, it appears.

Tight End/FB

Ben Sims | D.J. Herman

Umm...sure, I guess? I didn't expect Sims to be labeled as a fullback on the depth chart, but here we are. By my count, Sims has lined up in the backfield for just eight snaps in his career, so time will tell if he is actually used this way if he makes the roster. As far as Herman goes, it's probably not a good sign if your only true fullback on the roster isn't listed as the starter.

Offensive Tackle

LT: Patrick Paul | Gottlieb Ayedze | Marquez Cox

RT: Austin Jackson | Charlie Heck OR Caedan Wallace | Kevin Cline

Jackson and Paul are far from an elite tackle duo, and injuries are always a major concern for Jackson, but the Dolphins should feel good about their ability to protect Malik Willis if they can stay healthy. The depth is rather concerning at the moment, but I am sure Miami is hoping the trade for former Patriots third-round pick Caedan Wallace pays dividends.

Heck has been a hecking disaster (sorry, had to), and none of the other backup options have stood out in camp so far. Hopefully, Paul continues to grow as a player, and Jackson can stay on the field for double-digit games for the first time since 2023.

Guard

LG: Kadyn Proctor | Jamaree Salyer | James Ester

RG: Jonah Savaiinaea | Josh Priebe | DJ Campbell OR Caedan Wallace

All eyes would normally be on first-round rookie Kadyn Proctor getting the nod at left guard, but Savaiinaea is the biggest story to watch out for. He struggled as much as any starting player in the entire NFL as a rookie last season, but he has looked significantly more comfortable now that he is back on the right side of the line.

Salyer is good depth at both tackle and guard, but the rest of the group has literally zero NFL snaps aside from Wallace, who struggled mightily in New England at the position. Campbell is an intriguing sixth-round pick with the build to develop into something, but he is buried on the depth chart for a reason.

Center

Aaron Brewer | Andrew Meyer | Jim Bonifas

No surprises here, as Brewer returns as the Dolphins' best offensive lineman and the one who will set the tone for the offense. He is now a very rich man as well, deservedly so. Meyer played relatively well in his lone start in the NFL back in Week 17 of last year, so he seems likely to remain the backup to Brewer. Bonifas hasn't been mentioned much so far in camp, so the preseason will need to be where he shows enough to maybe land on the practice squad as an UDFA.

EDGE

Chop Robinson | Clelin Ferrell | Max Llewellyn | Cameron Goode | Rodney McGraw

Josh Uche | Robert Beal Jr. | David Ojabo | Mason Reiger

Robinson is the clear focal point of the Dolphins' pass rush this season, and his performance so far in practice is a sign that he may be ready to take a huge leap in Year 3. Uche gets the nod next to him for now, but I expect there to be a heavy rotation off the edge this season.

Ferrell looks to be the early-down edge-setter, with players like Beal Jr., Ojabo, and the rookie Llewellyn fighting for work behind the top three guys. I doubt Miami keeps more than six players here, so Goode, Reiger, and McGraw all have work to do if they want to make the final 53-man roster.

Defensive Tackle

Kenneth Grant OR Jordan Phillips | Matthew Butler | Fatorma Mulbah |

Zach Seiler | Zeek Biggers | Alex Huntley | Keith Cooper Jr.

The use of the "OR" designation for the starting spot next to Seiler is easily the most interesting part of the DT depth chart. Grant and Phillips are both looking to establish themselves as a part of the Dolphins' future with strong training camps so far, but they are wildly different players.

Despite his size advantage compared to Phillips, Grant is the much more athletic, explosive pass rusher, while Phillips is the more stout, nose-tackle type. I think the reason they were tied together is that they will both play plenty, but just in different situations. Biggers, meanwhile, has had his own moments of brilliance this summer and should see the field often.

Beyond the top four names, it's really just Matthew Butler and a lot of likely practice squad candidates. Perhaps one of Huntley, Mulbah, or Cooper Jr. can push Butler for a roster spot, but not so far it seems.

Linebacker

Jordyn Brooks | Ronnie Harrison Jr. OR Kyle Louis

Tyrel Dodson OR Jacob Rodriguez | Jackson Woodard

Trey Moore | Willie Gay Jr.

This group is fun with a capital F. Dolphins fans are already very aware of how good Brooks is, but it's the rookies who are most intriguing on this initial depth chart. Dodson and Rodriguez may have the "OR" next to them right now, but the second-round rookie from Texas Tech has been one of the stars of training camp. I expect him to ultimately win that battle.

The big surprise here is fourth-round rookie Trey Moore being listed as a starter. To be clear, he would be the starting SAM backer in base defensive looks, which will likely be less than 25% of snaps. Still, to see him ahead of the veteran Gay Jr. is definitely notable. Louis and Harrison Jr. being an "OR" situation behind Brooks is also noteworthy, as both players could also potentially factor into the nickel spot. Speaking of...

Cornerback

CB: JuJu Brents | Ethan Bonner | Marco Wilson | Ahmari Harvey

CB: Jason Marshall Jr. | A.J. Green III | Miles Battle | Nick McCloud

NCB: Chris Johnson | Alex Austin | Ethan Robinson

This group is...interesting? Concerning is probably the better word for it, but I digress. Coach Hafley had mentioned his plan to use first-round pick Chris Johnson both outside and in the nickel corner spot, but seeing him listed as the starter there makes that plan feel even more real.

Brents is banged up at the moment (unfortunately not a surprise), but he has always shown the talent to be a good starter if he could ever stay on the field. Marshall Jr. looks primed to get his chance to play outside this season after a rough go of it in the slot as a rookie, but don't be surprised if Bonner or Austin push him during the preseason. Both have had excellent camps.

Safety

Zayne Anderson | Michael Taaffe | Major Burns | Tanner Wall

Dante Trader Jr. | Lonnie Johnson Jr. | Louis Moore

Man, this secondary laid out on a depth chart isn't exactly a pretty sight. Trader Jr. has impressed the coaching staff throughout the spring and summer, so he can hopefully anchor this unit for the time being. Anderson being the current choice to play alongside him is a bit surprising, but his familiarity with Hafley's defense thanks to his time in Green Bay is the likely reason.

I still believe Taaffe will eventually take over as the free safety in this defense, but he will need to prove himself in the preseason before that happens. Johnson Jr. is the most experienced player from this group, but he has had a quiet camp. Don't be surprised if someone like Burns or UDFA pickup Louis Moore makes Johnson Jr. expendable.

Specialists

K: Riley Patterson

P: Bradley Pinion

LS: Tucker Addington

KR: Malik Washington | Jaylen Wright | Jalen Reagor

PR: Malik Washington | Kevin Coleman Jr. | Tutu Atwell | Jalen Reagor

There was supposed to be a competition at kicker this preseason, but an injury to Zane Gonzalez made Patterson the de facto winner. He was excellent a season ago as Jason Sanders' injury replacement, so fans know what he is capable of. Pinion comes over from Atlanta and should be a similar caliber punter to the departing Jake Bailey.

Addington will be the long snapper unless competition is brought in at some point, but that seems unlikely. Washington looks to be the primary returner again in 2026 after a strong year in that role last season, with Wright joining him on kick returns and Coleman Jr. ready to step in as the punt returner if needed. Reagor has experience as a returner under his belt as well, with a kick and punt return touchdown on his resume.