Dolphins can't fall much lower in latest record prediction fans won't like

How bad will the Miami Dolphins be in 2026? Fans have stopped asking how good they can be. It's natural; there are a lot of changes on the roster, the coaching staff, and even unexpected changes in the front office. The Dolphins are a totally different team.

Record predictions have Miami going anywhere from four to six wins if they are lucky. Optimistic fans have gone so far as to say 10 wins, including a beat writer that shall remain nameless for his own protection.

USA Today has spent time looking everything over as it relates to the 2026 NFL season, and frankly, their Dolphins prediction is hard to swallow, believe, and not laugh at. They see the Dolphins finishing 1-16.

Miami Dolphins predicted to finish with one win in 2026

Fans took to the social media platform "X" to voice their opinions on the prediction. Some outright laughed, while another said, "The Dolphins are bad, but not 1-16 bad; that's just an exaggeration."

Wins won't come easy for the Dolphins this year, who will face the second-toughest schedule in the league this year. It's not easy to find wins for Miami when predicting their record. Making it worse is that Omar Kelly called the Dolphins' roster the worst he has seen.

Many see the Raiders on opening day as the best shot for a win. The Raiders are in transition as well and will likely start Kirk Cousins at QB. Cousins is one of the most inconsistent QBs in the NFL. Others see the Jets as two potential wins, but New York has the better team on paper, so will the coaching staff stifle the players like they often do?

The AFC East will shake out with the Bills at 11-6 and the Patriots at 10-6. The Jets take 3rd with just three wins, but still two better than the Dolphins.

For those fans watching the quarterback draft board, this is good news, as the Dolphins would end up with a top-2 draft pick. If the USA Today predictions come to fruition, the 1-16 record nets them the top pick in next year's draft. They have the Cardinals finishing the season with two wins. Honestly, I'm not sure they will find one.

The Cardinals are a mess; they have a QB who skipped the entire offseason wanting a new contract, and he isn't very good. We are talking about a QB room of Jacoby Brissett and Carson Beck.

What will be interesting above all else is how the Dolphins progress through the season. Jeff Hafley's coaching will be watched closely; player development even more so. Will it translate to more wins? It could.