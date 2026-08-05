Jonah Savaiinaea headlines the Dolphins' best and worst of training camp Week 1

The Miami Dolphins are one week into training camp. They have had six practices, two with pads, one full-contact. Some rookies are playing well, and veterans who are looking to turn corners, but Jonah Savaiinaea may be the biggest surprise so far.

The worst guard in the NFL a year ago, Savaiinaea has a new position coach and a different focus on his development. While not all of his play has been stellar, there are far more positive plays that are making their way into media circles. And that can't be summarily waved off.

Miami Dolphins best moments of training camp outshine the worst ones

The Best - Jonah Savaiinaea

Savaiinaea has been working hard to get better at setting his feet and allowing his body to move with defenders. This is giving him more opportunity to use his own frame to carry the defender out of the pocket. It's been noticed by some in the media that he is getting a better initial punch off the snap. The Dolphins need him to control his position, especially with Austin Jackson now banged up.

The Worst - Quinn Ewers

Ewers has thrown at least one interception in each of the six Dolphins' practices. While Malik Willis isn't running away with his ability to control the offense, Ewers is giving him no competition. Ewers has an opportunity to prove he deserves to be the Dolphins' long-term backup quarterback, but he won't stick around if he can't make better decisions.

The Best - Chop Robinson

Robinson has been on fire since the first day of camp. He reported with extra muscle weight, and it has made a huge difference. Robinson has been disruptive regardless of the player he is taking on. It's a good sign for the third-year player who is hoping to provide Jon-Eric Sullivan enough reasons for an extension, or at the very least his 5th-year option.

The Worst - Austin Jackson

Jackson is once again injured. Hafley said he believes it isn't a big problem and that he isn't expected to be out long, but Jackson is a walking injury. With Jackson out, the Dolphins' depth is showing its problems. Charlie Heck has given up some turf to the edge rushers and hasn't always been able to set the edge in run protection.

The Best - Caleb Douglas and Malik Washington

Douglas and Washington have become favorite targets of Malik Willis. Douglas has been impressive every day of camp and has been heralded by Hafley for his practice reps. Washington was called out as well; Hafley has been impressed by his route-running consistency.

The Worst - TuTu Atwell

The start of training camp wasn't good for Atwell, who needs to step up. He has made a couple of good downfield catches, but early drops, bad route running, and inconsistency have plagued the start of his camp. Atwell has to get better; luckily, he is getting better, but over the course of the first six practices, he has shown more of what he isn't doing than what he is.

Other notable players

Jacob Rodriguez - strong first week showing physicality and ability to force turnovers

Alex Austin - Austin has been consistent throughout camp and has several turnovers under his belt.

Chris Johnson - Emerging as a bona fide leader

Kenneth Grant - The offseason film study is paying off

Kadynn Proctor - Learning from early errors but is shining in most practices