Dolphins fans shouldn't buy into Jeff Hafley's Jonah Savaiinaea praise just yet

In 2025, Miami Dolphins fans watched one of the absolute worst performances by a rookie in a long time. Pro Football Focus even ranked him as one of the worst rookie performers in the last two decades. Jonah Savaiinaea wasn't good.

This year, there are new offensive coaches and a new head coach. They moved the now -sophomore baller back to the right side, where he is more natural. Through three days of training camp, it's hard to know if the change will do him any good. Jeff Hafley didn't sound totally convinced either.

Speaking with the media prior to the team's first open practice for the fans, the HC's final question was about the second-year guard. Needless to say, his optimism seemed tempered by uncertainty.

Miami Dolphins' HC doesn't want Jonah Savaiinaea judged on his performance last year

Hafley was careful to think before he said anything. His responses, unlike his more often passionate replies, were far more calculated and came with long pauses as he thought of how to reply.

"Here's the thing with Jonah, and I say this," Hafley started before a long pause, "Knowing it's only been three days." Another long pause. "Jonah, has obviously taken a lot of criticism. We switched his position, and is it going to help him? Is he more comfortable on this side? It's hard to play the O-line in year one."

Hafley is a coach who hasn't really stumbled over the questions he has been asked, but it was clear that Savaiinaea isn't an easy answer. The HC defended the guard by trying to explain the difficulties that the NFL brings for younger guys, especially along the offensive line.

"All I know is this. He has been a pleasant surprise to me on how he has been these first three days."

Hafley said that he thinks Savaiinaea has learned from his rookie season's mistakes. The head coach stated that he has had a good offseason and that his "Mind is in a great spot."

It's hard to get a true understanding of where Hafley sits on the "Jonah Savaiinaea fence." The HC defended his player as someone who needs to be judged on what he does now and not the past, but at the same time, it gave enough pause to wonder if Hafley, too, is uncertain about him.

For his part, Savaiinaea said after the Dolphins' first open practice for the fans that he has changed. “These past 2-3 days, I’ve just been confident out there. Like I’ll watch myself (on tape) and was like, ‘damn, I did not have this this time last year." Savaiinaea said. "I'm a different person mentally."

Things are going to change quickly, though. On August 3rd, the Dolphins will hold their first full pad contact practice. This is when the coaching staff will get a good look at whether Savaiinaea's problems are with his mechanics or if it's something else.

One thing is for certain: Hafley wasn't glowing about the second-year guard, but he was defensive about the negativity that has been leveled upon him for his performance last season. It will be interesting to find out if Hafley and his staff can fix the many mistakes he put on tape in his rookie season.