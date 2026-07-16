Dolphins' Jonah Savaiinaea wins dubious award that should scare fans in 2026

The Miami Dolphins' rebuild is incumbent on the many young players they have added in the last two NFL Drafts proving they can be trusted with key roles in the team's starting lineup. Guard Jonah Savaiinaea, picked high in the second round in 2025, is the farthest thing from a locked-in part of the long-term plan as humanly possible.

In Pro Football Focus' look back at the lowest-graded seasons in their history of data collection, Savaiinaea's 28.4 grade last year stands out as both the worst mark for a guard and for all offensive linemen in general. When comparing to other positions, the Arizona product's numbers somehow look even more disheartening.

Not only did Savaiinaea earn the worst grade of any offensive lineman in the Pro Football Focus era, but he had the lowest-graded season of any offensive player irrespective of position. The phrase "there's nowhere to go but up" has never been more applicable to a player than Savaiinaea ahead of his second season.

Miami Dolphins' Jonah Savaiinaea posts worst offensive line PFF season ever

Savaiinaea's 37.3 run-blocking grade was the second-worst such mark in the league, but protecting the passer is where he really stunk up the joint. His 14.1 PFF pass protection grade is not only the worst such mark in PFF's archive by a country mile, but it was improved by a late-season surge. For a good chunk of the season, it was in the single digits.

While Savaiinaea did have to convert from tackle to guard, the fact that he looked so overwhelmed by the speed and physicality of the modern game has to set off major alarm bells. Savaiinaea's improvements late in the season weren't enough to wash away all of the concerning tape he put on display last year.

Savainaea is very clearly the weak link on this offensive line. Both starting tackles, Patrick Paul and Austin Jackson, have shown flashes, rookie left guard Kadyn Proctor is as physically gifted as anyone who plays his position in the NFL, and center Aaron Brewer was recently handed a contract extension.

The Dolphins are not going to give up trying to make someone who is as physically talented as Savaiinaea work in the NFL, especially now that the new coaching staff's directive to tear everything down to the studs gives them more time to focus on individual player development. As long as he doesn't break his own futility record, 2026 will likely be a successful season for Savaiinaea.