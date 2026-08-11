Caleb Douglas hype train is rolling after Dolphins reveal first depth chart

The Miami Dolphins' wide receiver core has been under major scrutiny ever since the decision to trade away star WR Jaylen Waddle this offseason. New general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan had already made the easy decision to cut Tyreek Hill by that time as well, leaving the position in shambles.

The 2026 NFL Draft saw Miami add three new wideouts to the equation, with Texas Tech's Caleb Douglas being the first at pick 75. So far in training camp, he has far exceeded the expectations of even his most ardent supporters.

Douglas has been one of the stars of practice on multiple occasions, and it has helped push back against those who labeled him a major reach at the time he was drafted. Not only that, but it appears (for now, at least) that his performance in camp has earned him a starting spot on the Dolphins' initial depth chart.

Caleb Douglas caps off an impressive summer with a starting spot for the Miami Dolphins

Douglas is listed as a starter next to free agent pickup Jalen Tolbert and third-year receiver Malik Washington. The depth chart doesn't specify, but my assumption is that Tolbert would be the "X" receiver, Douglas the "Z", and Washington the primary slot option. It's not a surprise to those who have followed camp closely to see things shake out this way.

Douglas and quarterback Malik Willis have started to form a strong connection in practice, with multiple explosive plays becoming the norm in 11-on-11 periods. With very little proven talent to compete with, earning Willis' trust likely played a big role in his quest to enter the preseason as a starter.

Fans shouldn't get too carried away yet, however. The preseason and remaining practices could still see things swing back the other way, especially with fellow rookie Chris Bell making good progress in his recovery from ACL surgery last season. If and when Bell is fully healthy, I wouldn't be surprised if he can push Douglas for playing time based on his physical gifts alone.

Still, it's hard not to get excited about a Day 2 pick who was labeled a project looking this ready to play. I will admit that I was not a fan of the Douglas pick myself, and it's way too early to have a strong stance on how his rookie season will ultimately play out. But he deserves credit for how quickly his talent has shone through in practice, and it should be a fun preseason this year watching him try and keep his hype train moving.