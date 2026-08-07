Broncos quickly learning what Dolphins already knew about Jaylen Waddle

The Miami Dolphins moved on from Jaylen Waddle and his famous "penguin waddle endzone celebration." Fans remain mixed on the move, but from a Miami standpoint, it wasn't a bad deal.

The other side of that trade is the Denver Broncos. The fans are thrilled with the addition; Sean Payton loves him being there, as does Bo Nix and the rest of the roster. It's a perfect situation. So what could possibly go wrong?



If there is one thing the Dolphins fans remember in addition to his "waddle," it's the injuries. Minor nicks that keep him out. After a week of training camp in Denver, it appears that Waddle is once again banged up, according to a recent post on X by ESPN's Cameron Wolfe.

Jaylen Waddle has been doing rehab drills on side field today Slight limp from my eyes but doing hopping and light run drills with Nik Bonitto. Seems like no concern for Week 1 for either but limiting them in practice for time being. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 6, 2026

Miami Dolphins not surprised by Jaylen Waddle's latest injury issues with Denver Broncos

For Waddle, it's probably nothing serious. No Dolphins fan will wish ill will against him. The trade was good and needed for both teams. Hearing that the wide receiver is limping brings back flashes of the nicks he took over the years in South Florida.

Dolphins fans have congratulated the Broncos for landing the receiver, but they have also cautioned them about his propensity to deal with minor injury issues. He has only missed 7 full games in his career, but that doesn't count the games he finished on the sidelines or missed series.

We are not trying to be doom and gloom or "Debbie-Downers" for Broncos fans. Just a fair warning that Waddle gets banged up. Most of the time, he plays through it; he is tough, but it does impact some of his game.

Waddle dropped eight passes in his rookie season and another eight in 2024. Drops are not something that is regularly counted, so there is a degree of debate.

The Broncos are going to have a great receiver on their hands because the rest of the WR unit is just as good. On his own, Waddle is good, but he isn't a guy who is going to take over a game. He is consistent and can put up good statistics, but he isn't a player who will take a game over on his own.

He doesn't need to in Denver; he would have had to in Miami. Another reason why the trade made sense for Jon-Eric Sullivan. The Dolphins replaced Waddle with two draft picks. The 30th overall in round one, and the 130th pick in round 4.

Miami used the 30th pick to trade down to 27, where they took Chris Johnson, who, ironically, may face off against Waddle when the Dolphins travel to Denver this year. With pick 130, Miami took LB Trey Moore. They replaced Waddle's vacant position with Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell in round three.