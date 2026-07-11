The Broncos hope they can do what the Dolphins couldn't with Jaylen Waddle

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle quickly became a fan favorite with the Miami Dolphins after he was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. His speed, quick cut ability, and a perfect non-selfish attitude were incredibly hard to dislike. Now, he will bring those attributes to the Broncos.

Waddle's rookie season broke Dolphins' historical records at the position, but Mike McDaniel took his ability to another level in 2022. Waddle went from a 1,000-yard receiver to a 1,300-yard receiver.

In Denver, Sean Payton has a plan for how he wants to use the receiver. The question is what Payton can do with Waddle that McDaniel couldn't.

Broncos' "clear vision" for Jaylen Waddle will pique Miami Dolphins' fans' interest in 2026

Denver has one of the best WR groups in the NFL. Waddle makes them better. But how can they increase his production? Is Payton that much better at his job than McDaniel? Maybe. Payton has been doing this for a long time.

Broncos content coordinator Susanna Weir pointed out that Payton has it in his head how he will use Waddle, something he envisioned before the move was made.

"Payton, who said that Waddle brings exceptional versatility and flexibility, stressed that there was a 'crystal-clear vision' for the 2021 sixth-overall pick prior to the trade."

Broncos fans may only get a glimpse of Payton's plans during training camp. Like in Miami, where McDaniel kept his ideas closed to the public, Payton will follow a similar path. But once the season starts, it will be quite interesting to see how he fits in their system and how he is used.

Waddle is unique in that he can stretch the field, outrun coverage on crossing routes, handle wide receiver screens, line up in the slot or on the boundary, and is well disciplined in motion.

It's hard to imagine Waddle not crossing 1,000 yards again this year, something he hasn't done in the last two seasons in Miami. In Denver, Waddle has the chance to do something he didn't with the Dolphins. Establish himself as a true No. 1 receiver.

Miami got quality play out of Waddle, but it always felt there was another level we weren't seeing. To the point that fans started to believe that Waddle's best wasn't good enough.

With the Dolphins, Waddle had Tyreek Hill to take some of the pressure off of Waddle. In Denver, he will have Marvin Mims and Courtland Sutton. While not at the level Hill was at, it's a formidable duo that will allow Payton to be more creative with his play calling.

Dolphins fans may or may not be upset that Waddle left, but it isn't going to be any easier seeing him succeed with another team. Especially one that came within one game of the Super Bowl.