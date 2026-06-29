Dolphins' dynamic wide receiver duo came up just short in the history books

When the Miami Dolphins released Tyreek Hill and traded Jaylen Waddle, it ended one of the best WR combinations in team history. Not since the days of Mark Duper and Mark Clayton had Miami had such a dynamic one-two punch at the position.

Incredibly, the two climbed the Dolphins' all-time WR rankings quickly despite sharing the field. Hill's four seasons with Miami produced two seasons well over 1,000 yards, and another that came up just short. He is hoping to return to the NFL, but it won't be in Miami.

Waddle, on the other hand, spent five seasons with Miami, producing four seasons over 1,000 yards and another that just came up short as well. Despite the numbers for both, their time in Miami could not get them into the team's top five in receiving yards.

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle came up short in the Miami Dolphins all-time rankings

Miami's "Marks Brothers" rank one and two, with Duper edging out Clayton by a couple of hundred yards, but neither reached the 10K mark. Nat Moore comfortably sits at three, a cool 1,000 yards behind them, with Chris Chambers nearly 2,000 behind him.

The guy who should be smiling, however, is O.J. McDuffie. The Dolphins' former WR and current co-host of The Fish Tank podcast holds the 5th and final spot in the team's top-5 all-time receiving yards category. Had either player lasted another season in South Florida, McDuffie would have dropped to 7th and out of the top-5.

Waddle came the closest, and it was close. McDuffie's 5,074 yards could have been passed on the opening day of the 2026 season. Waddle needed only 36 yards to pass McDuffie. His trade ends that pursuit.

Hill was a bit further away. Hill needed 342 yards to pass McDuffie. An easy achievement had he stayed healthy last season or returned this year.

Given the current state of the Dolphins' WR room, the records are safe for at least another five years. The closest player currently is Malik Washington, who has 540 yards.

McDuffie's 8-year Dolphins career came to a close after the 2000 season. The only two players who made a run since were Brian Hartline, who finished with 4,243 yards, landing him at number 10, and DeVante Parker, who posted 4,727 yards that landed him at number eight.