Former Dolphins' WR Tyreek Hill just put the NFL on notice with latest message

When Tyreek Hill went down in Week 4 of the 2025 season, it was an ugly scene. The MetLife Stadium field had taken another top player. The former Miami Dolphins wide receiver suffered more than just a torn ACL.

The Dolphins released Hill in February. His release had more to do with his salary than his injury. Hill has continued his rehabilitation and is hoping to land on a team sometime this season. Now, once again, Hill is taking to social media to let the NFL know he plans to return.

Former Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill sends message he is far from done in the NFL

Hill has made plenty of overtures in the past few months regarding his future. Most of his social posts indicate a desire to return to the Kansas City Chiefs. He has worked out in K.C., attended a fan event in the region, and has dropped other hints around a potential return to the team that drafted him.

Hill has a long way to go before he is running on a field, but he is clearly making strides in his recovery. The biggest question mark, however, is whether he can regain the speed that made him a household name.

Speed is the one thing Hill thrives on. His entire game is centered on how he attacks every part of the field. Quick cuts, route bursts, and, of course, blazing downfield speed that few NFL corners can keep up with. Hill's quickness is so good that teams can't afford to cover him one-on-one. So what if he can't get back to that level?

It will be interesting to see how Hill plays when he returns. He won't take the route some players do, coming off a major injury. Hill won't take it carefully. He is all in or all out. His next team, if there is one, will want to bring him along slowly. Good luck with that.

Given the potential timeline of a mid-season return, Hill may find more suitors later in the year as teams begin looking toward playoff seeding. Adding the receiver to a roster later in the year could be the difference between winning a division, earning a Wild Card spot, or maybe even getting to a conference championship.

For now, Hill is making it clear that he isn't giving up. As his Instagram says, he is "reborn." But is he ready?