Former Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill keeps dropping hints about his next move

When the Miami Dolphins released Tyreek Hill, it was far more about money than how he would fit into the Dolphins' offense, but there were other reasons as well.

Hill has been recovering from a major knee injury since Week 4 of last season. Reports have indicated that he may not be close to a return, but if he has his way, it seems like a reunion with his first NFL home is in his future.

Hill made an appearance at a Toyota dealership in Missouri on Sunday, and his comments while signing autographs weren't exactly subtle.

Tyreek Hill signed autographs today at Rusty Drewing Toyota & posted on snapchat saying, "KC, I missed you 😁 !!! See you soon."



📷 👻 | Tyreek Hill pic.twitter.com/7qhz8yqst1 — Starcade Media (@StarcadeMediaKC) June 14, 2026

Former Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill tells Kansas City Chiefs fans he will see them soon

Hill has always held the Chiefs in his heart. They were the team that drafted him, the team he went to the Super Bowl with, but when it came to making big money, the Chiefs opted for Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

This isn't the first time Hill has made waves with his personal social media accounts. Earlier in the year, he posted workout videos of himself in Kansas City. It's clear he still wants to play there, and given their WR situation, the only thing that might be keeping him off the roster is the uncertainty of when he will be ready to play.

Hill signed the Chiefs' logo panels and tossed them into the crowd. His typical broad smile never leaves his face. His comments are consistent with his love for Chiefs fans.

The Dolphins couldn't afford to keep Hill happy. Despite his injury, his agent Drew Rosenhaus made pointed comments about his future with the Dolphins that indicated his client might be looking for a better contract. Once Jon-Eric Sullivan took over the general manager job, Hill's release was only a matter of time.

For Chiefs fans, the biggest question is what Hill will be like after his recovery. Hill's game is primarily based on speed, but at his age, and given the nature of the damage, it's unclear if he will regain that advantage when he is able to resume running at full speed.

Hill should have been one of the top available receivers in this year's free agent market, even with the knee injury. But teams are not willing to take high risks anymore with contracts for injured players. Hill may not be ready until mid-season, and by then, the Chiefs may not want him.