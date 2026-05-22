Latest Tyreek Hill injury update clouds the former Dolphins receiver's future

It has been less than a week since speculation began to surface about former Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill potentially landing back in Kansas City. After news broke of Rashee Rice's legal issues, it appeared a door might be open for Hill's return. Now, that doesn't seem likely.

A lot can change in a single week, but a recent Adam Schefter report on the Pat McAfee Show indicates Hill is nowhere close to being ready to be back on the field.

"I think some of these free agent wide receivers will be able to hand pick their opportunities right before training camp..



There's certainly still a lot of options out there"@AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/M7ArthcJzV — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 20, 2026

Former Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill may not return until midseason per latest report

Hill has been off the field since week four of last season. His knee injury wasn't just an MCL/ACL tear; instead, he dislocated his knee, and both the tibia and fibula were dislodged.

Speaking with Stephen A. Smith, Drew Rosenhaus told the ESPN personality that this wasn't just a "run-of-the-mill ACL injury." Hill has maintained that he will be back on the field sooner than expected and has posted videos of himself working on his rehabilitation, including one video in Kansas City.

The likelihood of Hill being ready for camp is remote at best. It now seems the best case scenario for him would be to stick to the rehab, potentially slowing it down to do it right, and target a mid-to-late season return.

Hill is in a great position, at least in terms of where he plays this season. Given his timeline, he can pick and choose from playoff-contending teams or might stay off the field until the playoff picture is clearer. Hill has always been as much about winning as he has about the money teams pay him to play.

It would have been an ideal situation to land back with the Chiefs, but with Patrick Mahomes coming off his own knee injury that ended his season last year, the Chiefs may not have wanted to double-dip into the pool of uncertainty.

One thing is certain: Hill may not get on the field soon, but he will be looking to make an immediate impact when he does, and if multiple teams are looking for help at the position, he could end up making good money for a shortened season with a guaranteed trip to the playoffs.