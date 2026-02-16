Tyreek Hill sends Dolphins fans a surprisingly heartfelt goodbye

The Miami Dolphins knew they would need to trim the roster. On Monday, they started by ripping off the band-aids.

First, Miami released OLB Bradley Chubb, then they let Tyreek Hill go. Naturally, fans were waiting to see what his reaction would be on his many social media channels.

Hill first took to Instagram, where he changed his status to "unemployed." It made many fans laugh. He followed up shortly with a post on his Snapchat channel.

📲 Tyreek Hill on Snapchat following his release from the Miami Dolphins:



“End of an amazing part of my life thank you fin fans across the world I love you until the next time ✌🏿” (@cheetah) #PhinsUp pic.twitter.com/KUxKeXXbqe — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) February 16, 2026

Tyreek Hill takes the higher road when saying good-bye to the Miami Dolphins

While Hill didn't directly say goodbye to the Dolphins, he did to the fans who have supported him since he arrived in South Florida. Since the news broke Monday morning, fans have been posting to several of those same social accounts, thanking him for what he brought to the Dolphins.

Hill's final image, unfortunately, won't be a touchdown; it will be him being carted off the field at MetLife Stadium with a major knee injury. In Miami, he never got to that 2,000-yard plateau that he had hoped for.

Despite multiple off-field incidents, quitting on the team in the second half of the 2024 season finale in New York, and a frantic plea to trade him after that same game, Dolphins fans have loved what Hill brings to the football field.

Hill has a long recovery ahead of him, and it isn't known if he will be ready for the start of the 2026 season. His release wasn't surprising.

Not all fans have received his post with the same appreciation. Many fans have called him out for his attitude toward the team and his teasing of the fan base over the last three years. At times, he had been nothing more than a social media troll. Other fans, however, showed nothing but respect.

Hill trolled the team and fans throughout the 2025 offseason with quips about retiring, being traded, and even wanting more money. It's not surprising that his future was decided before the 2025 season ended.

The Dolphins will need to fill his position, among a host of others they created on Monday, but it was an inevitability that Hill would not be in the Dolphins' plans. Contract aside, more often than not, Hill displayed far less attention to the needs of the team than to his own personal goals. That won't fit with the Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley movement.