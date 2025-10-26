Tyreek Hill gets brutally honest about his future with Dolphins

The question of whether Tyreek Hill will play again for the Miami Dolphins has been on the minds of fans since he was injured and placed on injured reserve. Now, it may not be their choice.

Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said he would like to stay with the Dolphins, provided they could work something out that was beneficial to both sides. The Dolphins are likely to cut their top receiver instead. Now, Hill is hinting that he may not want to continue playing.

Hill went on Terron Armstead's podcast, The Set, where he said he isn't sure if he will continue playing once he is healthy.

Tyreek Hill admits that he could retire after suffering significant injury

Hill told Armstead he hasn't made up his mind about playing next season, and it sounds like he won't decide until he is fully healthy.

"I'm at the point now where I need to have a conversation with mom, family, everybody. Wherever my mind is at the time, the decision will be made, but I know right now, I haven't had time to live in the moment," Hill said.

The receiver also said the decision will depend on how he feels.

Miami invested heavily in Hill while giving up premium draft capital to acquire him from the Kansas City Chiefs. Per Over The Cap, the Dolphins will eat $28.2 million in dead money by releasing Hill before June 1 next offseason, or $15.9 million by designating it a post-June 1 move.

It's unlikely that Hill makes a decision before the start of the new league year because he won't be healthy enough to practice, and teams are not likely to take a risk until they can get him to their doctors. The Dolphins will not be able to trade him for the same reasons.

If the Dolphins opt to hold on to him until June, they might be able to get something for him if he is close to playing, but that is highly optimistic. Chances are, the Dolphins move on in March before the start of the season.