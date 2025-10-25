The one trade deadline move that might actually make sense for the Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins should be sellers before the NFL trade deadline on November 4. Most fans, if not all, would find it irresponsible to add a player to the roster via trade. It literally makes no sense, but what if it did?

Outgoing possibilities include Jaelan Phillips. Phillips will be a free agent after the season unless he is extended or tagged. Bradley Chubb could be moved because his contract is not one the Dolphins likely want to carry beyond this year. There is only one area where Miami should consider improving.

The Las Vegas Raiders have been listed as a team willing to potentially trade a couple of players, and Jackson Powers-Johnson might be the right guy Chris Grier should try to trade for.

Dolphins should make an offer for Raiders interior lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson

Let's look at this realistically. Jackson Powers-Johnson isn't having a good year with the Raiders and has been benched by head coach Pete Carroll. They don't want him at center, and they don't need him at guard. The Dolphins need a guard, and Powers-Johnson can play that position.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report listed Powers-Johnson as a player who could be on the move. It's worth giving the Raiders a call.

Powers-Johnson had an outstanding college career. He won the Remington Trophy and entered the 2024 NFL Draft as one of the top guard/center prospects. After starting 14 of 15 games at guard in his rookie year, he was moved to center, where he has not been productive.

The Dolphins could probably get the interior offensive lineman for a mid-round draft pick if the Raiders want to wash their hands of him. He has two years left on his rookie contract. The former second-round pick may not work out with the Dolphins, but there is a lot of upside, and let's face it, this team should be trying anything to get the offensive line fixed.

A change of scenery is often good for players. Drafted under Antonio Pierce, Powers-Johnson didn't fit with Carroll's system. If the Dolphins could get him for a Day 3 pick or a player swap, it might not be a bad investment, and if it doesn't work, the cost is negligible.

The second-year player will count $2.3 million toward the salary cap in 2026 and $2.7 million in 2027. It's a low-end investment that is worth looking into.