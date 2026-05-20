Door for former Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill's return to Chiefs just opened wider

When the Miami Dolphins released Tyreek Hill, it was due far more to money than his injury. The injury just made the decision that much easier.

Since his release, speculation on his next destination has been all over the NFL landscape, but ultimately, the Kansas City Chiefs have been the most popular landing spot. Now, the door for that reunion may be a little wider.

Starting WR Rashee Rice's legal troubles are putting the Chiefs in an awkward and undesirable position, and that could lead to a phone call to Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Miami Dolphins shouldn't be surprised if Tyreek Hill ends up with the Chiefs in 2026

On Tuesday, it was reported that Rice had violated the terms of his probation stemming from a previous legal issue. The revocation of his probation will put Rice in jail for 30 days. This means he will miss all of the team's offseason work.

The optics may not be good, and the bigger question becomes whether or not he will face league disciplinary action that could cost him games to start the season.

Hill isn't healthy enough to play yet, but his agent has indicated he is making progress. If Hill can clear medicals, he would be a perfect option for the Chiefs, who could use the wide receiver help while Rice misses time.

Rice has already served a six-game suspension for the 2024 incident on a Dallas highway, so it is unclear if the NFL will impose another penalty, but the Chiefs may not have much of a choice given his off-field problems.

Hill spent most of his career with the Chiefs and has often made social media comments that he would like to return. Could this be the catalyst to get those talks started? Perhaps.

Even if Rice is not suspended, the door for Hill's return could be open regardless. With Rice's legal issues, Hill would be a security blanket should the current Chiefs' receiver get into further trouble. The addition of Hill would bolster the Chiefs' offense regardless.

The Chiefs missed the playoffs last season and are dealing with Patrick Mahomes' ACL recovery as well, but he, too, is ahead of schedule in his rehabilitation. Kansas City expects to compete for the AFC West this year, so having Hill on the roster would help them reach that goal.