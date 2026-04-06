Tyreek Hill rumors surge after former Dolphin spotted in old stomping grounds

The Miami Dolphins were never going to keep Tyreek Hill at the salary he was making, so when general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan released him, no one was shocked.

Since his release, there have been plenty of speculative reports of where he might end up, but to date, nothing is imminent. Of course, he is in the middle of rehabbing from his week four knee injury last season. Hill is determined to get back on the field to start the season, but teams so far have been reluctant to do so.

The now-former Dolphins receiver has been posting images of working out around Miami. That makes sense since he lives there, but a recent Instagram post has him in another city that has been a top rumored destination. Could Hill be heading back to Kansas City?

Former Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill is working out in Kansas City

Working out in a city is a far cry from working out for that city's team. Hill has strong ties to Kansas City, and he has made it clear that a reunion with the Chiefs would be welcome.

The Chiefs make a lot of sense for Hill, but does the receiver make sense for the Chiefs? It's hard to imagine Hill getting a huge contract without a large portion of it tied to incentives. No team is likely to risk a multi-year deal that pays him what he wants.

In K.C., the Chiefs are dealing with Patrick Mahomes' knee injury. The face of their franchise isn't likely to return for the start of the season despite clear progress in his rehabilitation. It's hard to see a path that would bring Hill back to the team coming off a significant injury of his own.

The offseason was full of promise for Hill, and when he gained his release from Miami, many believed he would land with a new team during the opening of free agency, but there have been no direct talks. Andy Reid has also said that there has been no dialogue between the team and the receiver.

Hill's Instagram post, as Dolphins fans know all too well, often means little more than him being comical and trying to draw attention to himself. He certainly knows how to create waves.

The receiver's interest in returning to K.C. will continue until he joins another team, and barring any setbacks in his recovery, he will land with a new club. Whether that is K.C. or someone else isn't clear, no matter what Hill posts.