Jaylen Waddle crushes Dolphins' new receiving group with savage dig

You'd be hard-pressed to find a more talented wide receiver group than the one that the Miami Dolphins fielded over the last four seasons. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle combined to create one of the NFL's most dangerous duos in 2022–2023, when the tag team totaled 5,879 yards and 32 TDs. Injuries and uneven play from Tua Tagovailoa led to a crater in production, and Miami's disappointing 2025 season turned out to be the group's final act.

Hill's departure was less surprising, as the 32-year-old had a prohibitive salary cap number, and that was before he shredded his knee and leg in the team's Monday Night Football win against the New York Jets. Waddle's story was a little less certain. Many fans wanted to see what he could do receiving the lion's share of targets for the Dolphins in 2026. Alas, the Dolphins' newly hired general manager, Jon-Eric Sullivan, had other plans.

Sullivan shipped the fan-favorite to the Denver Broncos for a couple of draft picks in a move that was met with a fair share of skepticism from the Dolphins' faithful. In an effort to replenish the group, Sullivan signed a few veterans looking for rebounds in Jalen Tolbert and Tutu Atwell, and supplemented them with three rookies in Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell, and Kevin Coleman Jr. In any case, the group is a far cry from what it once was. A comment made in jest by Waddle underscores the reality.

Waddle hasn't been away nearly long enough not to have some strong relationships on the team, and some friendly chirping that De'Von Achane revealed is sure to motivate the Dolphins' new and unproven wideouts. Achane appeared on The Set Podcast with Terron Armstead, and while discussing Miami's upcoming matchup with Waddle in his new digs in Denver, he provided some fuel for his new teammates.

"[Waddle's] been talking. He said 'I don't see any receivers over there [who can get] over 20 yards on Pat [Surtain II].'"

Miami Dolphins rookie receivers won't have to look far for motivation in 2026

Pat Surtain II is, of course, the Broncos' decorated 4-time Pro Bowl, 2-time All-Pro, and 2024 Defensive Player of the Year cornerback. Surtain II, the son of former Dolphins legend Patrick Surtain Sr., was exemplary in 2025 yet again. He surrendered a magnificent 66.6 passer rating in his coverage area — tangible proof that Malik Willis may have a hard time getting the ball to his guys when they're on Surtain II's side.

It's hard enough for a rookie receiver to acclimate to the NFL level. It's perhaps asking too much to ask them to beat Pat Surtain II consistently. On the other hand, I may have it wrong, but it appears to be someone wearing a No. 2 Broncos jersey with the last name "SURTAIN II" emblazoned on it that is getting absolutely torched by Miami backups Mike White and Robbie Chosen in this 2023 contest. The Dolphins famously won that game by a 70–20 final score.

In his new leadership role, De'Von Achane will be asking more from his young teammates. It's safe to say he'll want a little extra from them against the Broncos. All I'm saying is, anyone can get got. Every dog has its day, and the Dolphins' new wideouts are hoping theirs comes on December 6 in Denver, Colorado.