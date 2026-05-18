Sean Payton will finally get his chance at revenge against the Dolphins in 2026

The NFL schedule is out, and while Miami Dolphins fans are taking it all in, Sean Payton may be doing the same thing. With a big red permanent marker.

There is no rivalry between the Dolphins and the Broncos, but the last time the two teams met, it almost turned historically bad for Payton's team. Now, for the first time since that 2023 70-20 drubbing, Payton can exact his revenge.

The Dolphins will travel to Denver in Week 13 in what will be one of their biggest tests of the regular season.

Miami Dolphins flew South quickly after nearly breaking the NFL single-game scoring record

The Dolphins were in position to beat the NFL record for points in a regular season game. That currently is held by Washington, which put up 72 points on the Broncos in 1966. At the time, Miami was in position to kick the record-breaking field goal, but Mike McDaniel opted not to.

It was reported later that Payton whispered to him after the game, "I would have gone for the record." Now he may just get that chance.

There would be irony to it if it happened. The Broncos will be playing Miami at home. Payton never forgets anything, and Miami's youth is going to struggle this season. If what was reported was true, Payton will take his shot if he gets the chance.

What was once a strong Dolphins team is in the first phase of a complete rebuild, a similar situation the Broncos found themselves in when they visited the Dolphins. Taking advantage of Miami's potential weaknesses might be too much for Payton to resist.

Since that season, the Broncos have turned their franchise around, while the Dolphins began a slow decline through the end of that year. It carried over into 2024 and 2025. It's hard to believe how quickly the two teams flipped their narratives.

Payton isn't the only one with eyes on this game. The Dolphins traded Jaylen Waddle to the Broncos, giving him his own shot at redemption.

It's just another side note to an already tough season, but Payton will give it everything he has to get back at Miami, including trying to put 70 points on the board against them.