Dolphins star makes it clear what team he's most excited to play against in 2026

As the centerpiece of trade rumors for the better part of four months, it's safe to say De'Von Achane breathed a sigh of relief (for many reasons, $64 million, to be precise) when he finally inked an extension with the Miami Dolphins, the only franchise he's ever known, a few weeks ago. Achane made it clear from the get-go that he — just like his former running mate Jaylen Waddle — had no interest in leaving Miami.

Unlike Waddle, though, the Dolphins opted to keep Achane, the 24-year-old lightning bolt, in tow, effectively making him the face of the franchise at a tumultuous and uncertain time in the team's history. Waddle represented the perfect storm of age, contract status, and perceived value that made him a trade candidate, and trade him they did. Achane seemed to fit right into that sweet spot of someone who will brave the storm in 2026 and have plenty of tread left on the tires going forward from there.

In an appearance on The Set with Terron Armstead podcast, Achane gave fans soundbite after soundbite that perfectly encapsulates why the organization deemed him worthy as a building block. He has grown up before our very eyes as a player and a leader, making it crystal clear that he won't tolerate a losing culture in Miami going forward. As Herculean of an effort as it may seem, Achane is no ordinary dude.

One particularly interesting anecdote came when the former Dolphins left tackle asked Achane what game he was most looking forward to. While he displayed a keen awareness of all the teams on the docket, as well as all his former teammates whom the team will see this year, his first answer was the most telling.

"You know when we go up there and play Denver, you know I'm ready to play them for sure."

De'Von Achane is itching to play against his frenemy Jaylen Waddle when the Miami Dolphins visit Denver

On paper, the Dolphins' trip to Denver would appear to be a likely futile effort. The Broncos were the AFC's No. 1 seed in 2025, and they lost very little during the offseason. They also added Waddle, a player who never got to reach his full potential in South Florida. Despite leaving on amicable terms, Waddle would be inhuman if he didn't want to stunt on the Dolphins a little bit for sending him away. Not in a vindictive way, but in a competitive way — the same spirit that endeared him to so many Miami fans over the years.

Armstead summarized the matchup succinctly, remarking: "Waddle's going to try to hit y'all for 250 [yards]." Jeff Hafley and his newly installed defense may have something to say about that, though few would blame you if you took the over on that one.

For Achane, Waddle has been a teammate for his three years in the league. The duo has a strong friendship, with Achane telling of trash talk that's already begun, more than six months before the game is even set to be played. That's commitment to the rivalry, and frankly, fans should be dying to see it.

In Achane's freshman season at Texas A&M, he didn't get on the field in the Aggies' season-opening loss to Waddle's Crimson Tide. It was Waddle, in fact, who had five receptions for 145 yards and a TD. Suffice to say, Achane's been waiting for an opportunity to go off on Waddle's team — for six years. He'll have that opportunity on December 6 in Denver.

As with any game featuring De'Von Achane, be careful not to blink. If you do, you just might miss him.