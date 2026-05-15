Dolphins De'Von Achane extension is far more team-friendly than it appears

The Miami Dolphins and De'Von Achane agreed to a four-year, $64 million extension on Wednesday, $32 million of which is guaranteed. The deal can climb to $68 million with incentives. Achane's $16 million APY makes him the third-highest-paid running back in the NFL, trailing only Saquon Barkley ($20.6M) and Christian McCaffrey ($19M).



Back in April, I projected Achane's extension at three years and $50 million with $34.49 million guaranteed, an APY of $16.67 million. Including the 2026 platform year already on the books, that came out to four years and $51.49 million in total cash, an effective APY of $12.87 million.

The actual deal slots in slightly under that projected APY and tacks on an extra year of team control. For a new general manager in Jon-Eric Sullivan, working through his first major extension on a player who skipped the start of the voluntary offseason program to push the issue, that is a clean piece of business.

The Miami Dolphins got a great deal on De'Von Achane's new extension

The APY came in below market

The original comp work pointed to a floor of $15 million and a ceiling of $17 million, with $16.67 million representing the cap-adjusted average of the closest one, two, and three-year statistical comps. Achane came in at or near the top of the field in YPC, YAC per carry, and explosive runs across all three time frames, beating out names like McCaffrey (2019), Saquon Barkley (2022), Joe Mixon, and Aaron Jones at equivalent points in their careers.

The Dolphins landed the deal at $16 million flat on new money. That is $666,667 per year under my projection and right at the mid-point of what the comp set supported.

The bigger number to track, though, is the all-in cost. Achane was already on the books for $1.49 million in 2026 before the extension. With that folded into the new deal, Miami is paying him $65.49 million over five years, for an effective APY of $13.10 million. That is roughly $1.25 million per year less than Kenneth Walker III's $14.35 million APY signed in Kansas City this offseason, and Walker's comp profile sits clearly below Achane's. Miami is buying the most efficient explosive runner in football for less per year than the Chiefs paid for a back who hasn't shown the heights Achane has.

The guarantee structure is where Miami won the negotiation

This is the part of the deal that probably gets overlooked in the initial reaction cycle, but matters most to the cap sheet.

The projection had Achane at $34.49 million guaranteed on a three-year deal. The Dolphins locked in Achane for an extra year at just under $2.5 million less in guaranteed money. When comparing his guarantees to other recent running back contracts, you start to see that Miami did well for themselves.

Player Guaranteed $ Years Gtd $/year APY Gtd $/APY De'Von Achane $32M 4 $8M $16M 2.0 Breece Hall $29M 3 $9.67M $14.5M 2.0 Kenneth Walker III $28.7M 3 $9.57M $14.35M 2.0 Travis Etienne $28M 4 $7M $12.0M 2.3 Kyren Williams $23M 3 $7.67M $11M 2.09 James Cook $30M 4 $7.5M $11.5M 2.6

The Dolphins kept Achane's guaranteed money at the same two-times his APY that running backs on three-year deals were getting while grabbing an extra year of team control. He's getting only $3-4 million in extra guarantees than the backs who will get back to market faster than he will. And when you compare him to James Cook and Travis Etienne, who also signed four-year deals, you really see the value Miami extracted in the contract.

In practical terms, that means years three and four of the extension carry meaningful out clauses. If Achane's body holds up and his production stays in the Pro Bowl tier, Miami pays out and gets the back of the deal at what will be a below-market rate by 2028 or 2029. If the production drops or the wear catches up, Miami has flexibility. That is the bet you want to make on a running back signing his second contract at age 24.

The incentive structure pushing the deal to $68 million is the sweetener that gets the agent to "yes." Hit the markers, get paid like a top-two back. Miss them, and the team is not on the hook.

The extra year

The bigger philosophical win is the fourth year of new money. The projection assumed three new years on top of 2026. Miami got four. That is one additional season of cost certainty on the most efficient explosive runner in the league, locked in at a rate the comp work suggested could have gone higher.

That extra year also pushes any potential renegotiation or restructure further down the road, which matters for a team carrying significant dead money from the Tagovailoa, Hill, and Waddle moves. Future cap planning gets easier when your core skill players are signed through 2030 rather than 2029.

The verdict

Achane got paid. He moved from a rookie pay scale in 2026 into a top-three RB APY on new money, and his incentive ceiling gives him a real shot at $17 million per year if he hits the production benchmarks. That is a genuine win for the player and the agent.

Miami got the player they identified as a "pillar," but with so many other wins with it. They kept him under contract through what should be his physical prime while paying slightly under the projected new-money APY. They brought the all-in five-year APY in well under the Walker III benchmark while structuring the guarantees in a way that preserves flexibility. And they added a fourth year of cost certainty. For Sullivan, a first major extension that lands below the analytical floor on a player his front office publicly called untouchable is the kind of opening move that sets the tone for the Brewer and Brooks negotiations to come.

The pre-deal projection said this would test the new GM's negotiation skills. On the first piece of evidence, he passed.