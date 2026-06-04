Jeff Hafley’s vision could foreshadow huge breakout for Dolphins first-rounder

The Miami Dolphins look like one of the worst teams in the NFL on paper, if not the worst. However, new head coach Jeff Hafley isn't about to use that as an excuse to lay down and fold, even with an absolutely brutal schedule. He evidently took the job to embrace that challenge and to get the most out of his young players.

While Hafley has a lot on his plate as is to get 13 drafted rookies up to speed on pro football, Miami has several other core players who aren't far into their careers. How he progresses them will go a long way in determining how soon the Dolphins can turn things around.

One particular third-year defender is on Hafley's side of the ball, and after a sophomore slump of sorts, is earning the trust of the coaching staff right out of the gates.

Miami Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley's 'high expectations' for Chop Robinson have been hard-earned (so far)

Hafley gushed about 2024 first-round pick Chop Robinson's work ethic after OTA practices and laid out an ambitious vision for the dynamic 23-year-old, via the Miami Herald's Omar Kelly:

“Hopefully he becomes an every down player,” Hafley on Chop. “He needs to become a completely football player going into year three and we have high expectations for him. He’s working so hard and has a good attitude.” — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) June 2, 2026

Robinson entered the NFL widely viewed as an intriguing athlete with massive upside, but a lot of technique to polish up. After an outstanding rookie season in which he recorded 56 pressures on 344 pass rush snaps and six sacks, Robinson took a step back in 2025.

That leap to double-digit sacks didn't really happen, as Robinson declined to four in that category and generally wasn't the same difference-maker who looked like one of the steals of his draft class.

The deck is pretty much clear in Miami for Robinson to cement himself as the team's beyond-reproach No. 1 defensive end. However, Robinson will be entrusted with more of a leadership role in lieu of Bradley Chubb, and as Hafley alluded to, he must become an every-down player to compensate for the lackluster personnel behind him on the depth chart.

While it's fun to dream about what one-year trial free agents like Josh Uche and David Ojabo could be, or the hypothetical potential of rookie Trey Moore, it's largely on Robinson to help define the ceiling for this 2026 Miami defense.

If Robinson can indeed become one of the best all-around defensive ends in the league — a status he has all the talent to achieve — that could suddenly unlock a lot for everyone else. Zach Sieler is a stalwart in the trenches. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks is a reigning first-team All-Pro. First-round rookie Chris Johnson could form an excellent cornerback tandem with oft-injured coverage specialist JuJu Brents.

Robinson is the ultimate X-factor who can help elevate the rest of those players, help the Dolphins become a respectable unit, and make the hiring of Hafley look ingenious no matter what the win-loss record is.