Dolphins fans are already sweating bullets over these 2026 games

The Miami Dolphins won't play a single game in primetime this season. The NFL wouldn't even give them a throwaway Thursday night game. Fans are not complaining.

To open the season, Miami will head across the country to face the Raiders and the 49ers in Weeks 1 and 2. Fans are not complaining. Only a single 1:00 p.m. game in the first four weeks? Nope, fans are not complaining.

There are, however, a few games that have fans a little more concerned, but they could also give the Dolphins a chance at huge upsets.

Potentially embarrassing games and a finale against the Jets could set Miami Dolphins 2026 season in a tailspin

The Denver Broncos

Yes, it's the first time since the Dolphins put up 70 points on Sean Payton's Denver rebuild, but that blowout by Miami wasn't done by Jeff Hafley. The Broncos will get two chances to put the screws to Mike McDaniel's Chargers this year.

Jaylen Waddle, on the other hand, will be looking to prove to his former team that he was worth the salary. Miami traded Waddle to the Broncos this offseason. The irony is that one of the picks received in the trade was used to draft Chris Johnson, who could be lining up across from him.

Regardless of the reasons why, the Broncos game in week 13 isn't expected to be a good one for the Dolphins.

The L.A. Chargers

Dolphins fans know Mike McDaniel has a big ego. They also know he likes to talk trash. McDaniel was shocked that he got fired, and chances are he has already designed a game plan to beat the Dolphins.

Fans don't want to see what McDaniel unravels from his cauldron of plays, but at the same time, they would do nothing more than watch the former Dolphins HC implode in his Hard Rock Stadium return.

McDaniel has proven to be predictable in his play calling, and for those players who still remain on the team, they could provide some insight into how he thinks.

The former Dolphins coach isn't looking to stick it to the fans, or the players, for that matter, but Stephen Ross is a different story.

The New York Jets

Miami fans are not afraid of the poorly coached and overrated Jets, but this year could be an ugly one for the Dolphins and their fans. We are talking 2007-level bad.

Miami is predicted to win about four games in 2026, making games against the weaker teams more important. The Raiders, Bengals, Colts, and Jets are the easier teams on the schedule, but the Bengals and Colts could be pushing for a playoff spot.

In Week 11, the Dolphins will host New York. It will be the second game against them. It is entirely possible that Miami could enter that weekend with only a few wins, if any at all.

The Jets game at HRS could be the last opportunity for a 2026 victory. Miami will be in Denver the following week, then host the Bears, head to Green Bay, host the Chargers and Bills, and wrap their season in New England.

Miami will not be favored in those final six weeks. If they enter Week 11 winless, it might be their last opportunity to avoid history.