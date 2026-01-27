Dolphins’ brutal 2026 schedule might be a blessing in disguise for new GM

2025 should have been a good year for the Miami Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa was healthy, De'Von Achane was running towards elite status, and the schedule was relatively favorable.

Sure, there were holes on the roster and questions about Chris Grier's offseason moves, but for the most part, there was excitement about the season ahead. Then it started, and that excitement turned to anger. After a four-game win streak, fans were hopeful again.

It all fell apart from there, leaving fans wondering what 2026 might bring. A change at GM, a change at head coach, and a likely change at quarterback says a lot. Add in one of the toughest schedules in the league, and it isn't going to be pretty.

Miami Dolphins 2026 schedule could place them at the top of the 2027 draft

Moving on from Tagovailoa this year or next ultimately leads Jon-Eric Sullivan to look for a new quarterback. He may look in this year's draft, but a mid-round selection should be the only option. In 2027, however, he could find himself with the pick of the entire draft.

Miami will play its AFC East rivals twice, of course, and given the way the division is, it has a shot at sweeping the Jets at best. They will also host the Chiefs, Bears, Lions, Bengals, and Chargers. Three of them were playoff teams, and you can't rule out the Bengals or Chiefs.

On the road, it isn't easier. The Broncos, Colts, 49ers, and Packers were all in the postseason, with the Vikings a tough place to play on the road. They also face the Raiders.

It is possible the Dolphins could only win three games next year. Yes, that is an ugly fact fans don't want to admit, but it might be the best thing for the entire organization and its future.

Lost in all of this is the fact that Miami will likely head back overseas this year. They haven't played well in the NFL International Series games.

If the Dolphins thought this year was tough, 2026 could put them in a top-five draft pick slot for the 2027 draft. It might be the best-case scenario for the Dolphins as they will likely be looking to replace Tua Tagovailoa after next season, if not before.