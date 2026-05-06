Jeff Hafley sends powerful message about trusted Dolphins coach

When the Miami Dolphins hired Jeff Hafley to replace Mike McDaniel, the first time NFL head coach made one demand of his former coach was Matt LaFleur. He wanted to bring Sean Duggan with him. The Packers HC said no, Hafley told him he didn't have a choice.

Hafley and Duggan have spent eight years together. One at Ohio State, two in Green Bay, four at Boston College, and now this upcoming season with the Dolphins. It was Hafley who brought his defensive sidekick from the college ranks to the Packers. LaFleur gave in, and now Duggan is the Dolphins' defensive coordinator.

Earlier this week, Hafley spoke with Richard Sherman's podcast and detailed how important it was to have Duggan join him in Miami.

Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley is relying on Sean Duggan to run the defense, for now

Shortly after he was hired, Hafley told the media that he was going to let Duggan handle the defense so that he could work this offseason as the team's head coach. He put that into more perspective on the podcast.

Hafley said he doesn't want to be viewed as the defensive coach; he wants the players to see him as the head coach, even though he will be calling the defensive plays. He said he will be sitting in on the offensive meetings, in the quarterback room, and being a part of the offensive game plans. That's why it was so important for Duggan to join the staff.

Duggan is someone that Hafley can trust implicitly. He knows the system inside and out because he had a hand in developing it.

"He's been with me for 8 straight years. He knows how I think, what I want. He is presenting it to the defense. When training camp hits, I will take it back over."

It's not easy to be a head coach in the NFL, and it is a lot more difficult when you are a first-time HC. Mike McDaniel found this out the hard way when he hired staff that he wasn't 100% connected to. Hafley having Duggan would be akin to McDaniel bringing Robert Saleh with him. It's a broad trust that can't be built in a season or two.

Hafley's relationship with Duggan provides more than a defensive coordinator who knows the system. It gives him someone to lean on when things are not going well. In 2026, things are not expected to go well for the Dolphins.

Duggan may not be running the defensive play calling, but it's clear that Hafley will be able to do his job much better with him by his side.