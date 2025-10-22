Jets owner's cringe-worthy comments show Dolphins fans it can always be worse

The AFC East is a two-team show in 2025, and the only thing the other teams are doing is competing for the first-overall draft pick in the 2026 draft.

Things may not be great for the Miami Dolphins right now, but fans can at least take comfort in knowing they are not fans of the New York Jets. Miami's bitter rival is floating on comments that have Jets fans shaking their heads while Dolphins fans continue to laugh.

Jets owner Woody Johnson has a lot more problems with his team than the Dolphins might have. On Tuesday, Johnson told the media that he hugs first-year head coach Aaron Glenn each week to show his support for him.

Dolphins rival owner Woody Johnson hugs his coach and publicly humiliates QB Justin Fields

The NFL owners are meeting this week, and while Dolphins' owner Stephen Ross has been quiet, the same can't be said about Woody Johnson.

After telling the media that he "literally hugs Aaron Glenn every week," according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, he said he tells his head coach that he believes in him. Then he went after stating quarterback Justin Fields.

Johnson supports Glenn, but a quarterback change is almost mandatory for Glenn now after Johnson backed the bus over Fields on Tuesday. The Fields experiment is likely over, and when the owners start singling out a player specifically, it proves that the franchise's issues start at the top.

In Miami, fans are understandably upset about the way Ross is handling the Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel situation. Tua Tagovailoa isn't making things easier on anyone, but he will continue to start.

Several media members have made it clear that while change should happen, Ross is still not ready to part ways with McDaniel. He likes the coach and still thinks there is a hope of a turnaround. You can debate whether that's the right move, but at least Ross isn't making a meal out of it like Johnson.

This week, the Dolphins travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons and Bijan Robinson, the best running back they have faced since Week 1. Even if there is a loss, Ross is unlikely to make a move until after the team returns from Spain in Week 11.

It's anyone's guess how many more Jets players Johnson will have buried by then.