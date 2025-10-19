Mike McDaniel got heated with Dolphins reporters when asked about his job security

In sports, there’s a such thing as a hot seat, then there’s what Mike McDaniel is currently sitting in. The Miami Dolphins head coach’s chair is a blazing inferno, after the team’s embarrassing loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 7. Despite the Browns also being a bad team, they defeated the Dolphins 31-6, making Miami 1-6 on the season.

Of course, the discussion after the game was about McDaniel’s job security, or lack thereof, with Miami. During his postgame press conference, the head coach was asked about the possibility of being fired, and he quickly responded that it’s offensive to think about his job standing. McDaniel emphasized that as long as he’s employed, he owes it to his fellow coaches and players to spend all his time focused on improving the team, not if he’ll be fired.

Mike McDaniel asked about job security. Says it’s offensive to all parties involved to focus on anything other than coaching this team. For as long as he is coaching this team. That’s where his concern lies. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) October 19, 2025

Mike McDaniel says it’s offensive to Dolphins think about being fired

The head coach wasn’t going to go to the podium and advocate to be let go, and he’s right that he should be spending all of his time on trying to improve the team. Unfortunately for McDaniel, that likely won’t be his responsibility for much longer. The Dolphins have deteriorated into a very bad team under McDaniel’s lead, and that can’t be ignored.

It has now been years of Miami vowing to be more accountable and expressing how they are ready to do all the right things, but that’s clearly a mindset the team only has in front of microphones. The Dolphins haven’t made the necessary changes, and they are actually going the wrong way. McDaniel has to answer for that as head coach of the team.

Sunday was rock bottom, and likely the final straw of the McDaniel era, whether he’s fired in the coming days or not. Miami was an undisciplined team that didn’t have any fight, and just flat out played bad. In this results-based business, the leaders of teams like the one that took the field on Sunday don’t usually remain employed as a head coach.