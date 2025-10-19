Mike McDaniel found a way to hit a new low after Dolphins blowout loss to Browns

The Miami Dolphins were in Cleveland for Week 7, but it's hard to say they played in a game.

It's one thing to lose against teams that are playing hard and have winning records, but the Dolphins managed, once again, to not show up against a team they should have beaten. Nothing went right, from Miami getting gashed for over 30 points to Tua Tagovailoa getting benched late in the blowout loss.

At one point Tua threw an interception so bad that not only was he benched but Mike McDaniel looked as mad as he ever has on the sideline.

With a 1-6 record, owner Stephen Ross has to make a change, but at this point what change is there to be made?

The Browns entered this week with the same number of wins, but they leave week 7 with one more. Defense, offense, and even special teams were abysmal. There are no more answers.

Dolphins drop another heartbreaker in the pouring rain of northern Ohio, and it is sad.

If Ross is concerned about this team, he waited too long to make the move fans believed should have come last season. Maybe if he stopped throwing money at coaches whose contracts are not ending, he might realize that he can terminate without losing a lot of cash.

Now that the season is, well, nearing the official end of their playoff hopes, Ross may want to make that move. The problem is, who takes over? Anthony Weaver should have been the unquestionable favorite, but the defense is horrible.

Frank Smith would make a little bit of sense, but the offense isn't good either. The only choice would be Darrell Bevel, who has been an interim head coach previously. Even Bevel, however, doesn't make sense.

For fans now hoping for a high draft pick next April, the best option might actually be keeping the status quo. That being said, Chris Grier needs to make the right decisions and start moving players before the trade deadline.

The future for the Dolphins isn't McDaniel, and it isn't Weaver. Miami needs to start building a draft pile that they can turn into starters. Even that, however, comes with the caveat of Grier not being able to do anything with the extra picks. He can't do anything with the ones he has allotted to him each year.

The Dolphins are a mess and that isn't close to changing any time soon, neither is a coaching change.