Mike McDaniel breaks silence on Dolphins trade rumors (and it’s telling)

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the Miami Dolphins trading players ahead of the NFL deadline on November 4th. Today, Mike McDaniel had to answer questions about all of it.

The Dolphins could potentially trade as many as five players, but realistically, only two make the most sense: Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb. McDaniel wouldn't talk about either one of them or anyone else.

Speaking with the press on Friday ahead of the team's departure to Cleveland, McDaniel said the trade rumors are "baseless."



“All [trade] rumors about Miami Dolphins players are baseless, currently. And that’s unfortunate. Personally, this time of year bothers me for the sake of individual players having where he’s playing questioned by rumors.”

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel shoots down trade rumors amid team uncertainty

It isn't out of place for a head coach to shut down speculation about a trade involving players. Most teams won't disclose trades until they are actually made. It's rare for a general manager or head coach to mention moving players unless it has been made public.

This was the case during the offseason. Miami made it clear they were shopping Jalen Ramsey and would move him if the right deal came. They denied interest in trading Jonnu Smith, however. Smith was traded.

Right now, the Dolphins may not have a genuine intention of trading anyone, but Chubb and Phillips make more sense than anyone else. Phillips will be a free agent, and Chubb's contract is one they would like to get out from under.

Miami still has time. A loss on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns could speed up that deadline. If they beat the Browns and beat the Atlanta Falcons the following weekend, they will be far less interested in making a move that would make it harder to continue winning.