The Miami Dolphins have officially hit rock bottom. The team was hovering right above this low point entering Week 7, but after being embarrassed by the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Miami has officially arrived at the bottom. Cleveland, one of the three-worst teams in the league, embarrassed the Dolphins 31-6, making it clear Miami is only better than the winless New York Jets.

With only seven weeks down, there is a lot of football left to be played this season. Unfortunately, the Dolphins don’t have anything on the field to look forward to. In Miami, it’s now all about a seemingly inevitable coaching change, and the NFL Draft. Dolphins fans can turn their attention to draft-eligible prospects, and the 2026 Draft order.

Following Sunday’s loss, Miami is currently slotted to have the No. 2 overall pick, right behind the New York Jets.

Dolphins in position to have No. 2 pick in 2026 Draft after 1-6 start

Here's a look at where things stand with the NFL Draft order after yet another Dolphins loss:

Order Team Record 1 New York Jets 0-7 2 Miami Dolphins 1-6 3 New Orleans Saints 1-6 4 Tennessee Titans 1-6 5 Baltimore Ravens 1-5 6 Cleveland Browns 2-5 7 Las Vegas Raiders 2-5 8 New York Giants 2-4 9 Arizona Cardinals 2-4 10 Houston Texans 2-3

The only team ahead of Miami in this far-from-final draft order is the Jets, the only team the Dolphins were able to beat. Miami is the worst of the four one-win teams, though, having the easiest strength of schedule. The other teams who only have one win so far this season are the New Orleans Saints, the Baltimore Ravens, and the Tennessee Titans.

Baltimore will likely get things figured out, and the Dolphins will host the Ravens in two weeks on Thursday Night Football. Miami will also face off against the New Orleans Saints, and the Jets again, determining who really is the worst team in the league.

So while this season has been disheartening for Dolphins fans, there is a light at the end of the tunnel in the form of a possible high draft pick. Of course, Miami isn’t going to intentionally tank, but this season has already shown the team doesn’t have to try to lose, it will happen anyway.