Jon-Eric Sullivan brings an end to yet another Chris Grier draft mistake

There are draft mistakes that everyone makes in their general manager career, and then there are mistakes they never learn from. New Miami Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan will surely make his share of mistakes, but he brought an end to one of his predecessors.

The Dolphins' new direction includes a revamp of the offensive line. This new focus on talent will include offensive linemen who can play multiple positions. Liam Eichenberg was that kind of player for the Dolphins. The problem was that he simply wasn't consistently good.

After missing the entire 2025 season, Sullivan released the lineman on Monday, making him an immediate free agent. His contract would have tolled due to injury otherwise. Eichenberg becomes the second lineman released by Sullivan since he arrived. Both were injured last season.

Miami Dolphins part ways with Liam Eichenberg, but retain a corner to provide depth

Eichenberg's release does not create any cap relief for the Dolphins, given his UFA status. Miami wasn't likely to bring him back under this new regime. Many still wonder what the draw was to bring him back last season, given he wasn't 100% ready to play when they re-signed him.

Roster Moves | We have tendered exclusive rights free agent CB Ethan Bonner and released OL Liam Eichenberg. pic.twitter.com/z8TKOPZ1ha — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) March 2, 2026

Eichenberg's future may not lead him somewhere else, but for one exclusive rights free agent, another year with the team could lead to a turning point in his career. Ethan Bonner had his tender picked up by Sullivan on Monday.

Picking up his option will give the Dolphins exclusive negotiating rights. As long as the Dolphins keep the tender designation, Bonner can't talk with other teams. It's a good step toward bringing him back. He is the type of player that Jeff Hafley should love coaching.

Bonner is hardworking and consistently puts in high effort. He has played in 14 games last season and 21 since arriving three seasons ago.

The Dolphins have an anemic secondary at the moment, with both starting corners from last season scheduled to hit free agency next week. Jack Jones and Rasul Douglas are not likely to return to the Dolphins.

If Miami can get Bonner back in the fold, they will at least have some depth.

As for Eichenberg, his leaving was long overdue. Grier traded up for the lineman during the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He started 16 games in his rookie season and showed flashes of what he might become. His second year, however, brought injuries and regression. He played in and started 10 games, moving inside to guard from left tackle.

Eichenberg may not have been good, but he was willing to do whatever the team needed him for, and he didn't complain. He was well-liked in the locker room, but he wasn't able to get to another level.