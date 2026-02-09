Jon-Eric Sullivan's connection to Super Bowl GM is music to Dolphins fans' ears

The Miami Dolphins may have received a gift from the Green Bay Packers, especially if Jon-Eric Sullivan can bring the "Packers-Way" to South Florida as John Schneider did to the upper Northwest.

Schneider took over the Seahawks in 2010. He was the Packers' Director of Football Operations prior to that. Another successful former Packers' executive who took what he learned from the Ted Thompson tree and turned it into a Super Bowl.

The road wasn't always easy for Schneider, who, like Sullivan, had to navigate a quarterback situation that was difficult to handle. Sullivan will have to make the tough decision this offseason with Tua Tagovailoa, as Schneider did with Russell Wilson years after drafting him.

Miami Dolphins' Jon-Eric Sullivan came off the same tree as Super Bowl winning GM John Schneider

Sullivan joined the Packers in 2004 as an assistant. He spent seven seasons watching Schneider climb the ranks in Green Bay. Both worked under Ted Thompson, often cited as one of the staples of Green Bay's success.

Thompson learned from Ron Wolf, widely regarded as one of the best GMs in NFL history. It might take Sullivan longer to turn the Dolphins around, but the blueprint is there and has proven successful. All Sullivan has to do is stick to the script.

Since taking over the Seahawks, Schneider now has his second Super Bowl win in three tries. His teams have gone to the playoffs in 11 of his NFL seasons. Stephen Ross hopes to have it replicated in Miami.

Dolphins fans are hoping that is the case as well. Getting there will be the biggest hurdle. Sullivan won't have the same salary cap restrictions, but will enter his first season with quarterback problems. The Dolphins need a makeover, but fans can look at the Seahawks roster to get an idea of how Sullivan is likely to build the team.

Seattle had the best defense in the NFL this year. A physical and dominant team that never let up. They forced the Patriots into two turnovers and held them scoreless for three quarters on Sunday. There is a long road between now and a Super Bowl for Miami.

If Sullivan can identify the right players, as Schneider has, he can turn the team around quickly. Time is what he needs, and it could be another two years before fans see the payoff.