Jon Gruden’s take on Dolphins’ Kenneth Grant pick will raise some eyebrows

The Miami Dolphins took Kenneth Grant on Thursday night, and the selection has the approval of one former NFL head coach who might coach Grant in Miami.



There is no doubt that a leadership problem exists within the Dolphins organization. Mike McDaniel is entering a critical season where his job should be on the line. His coaching style is apparently wearing thin with veterans on the team.

The latest Jalen Ramsey shot has left Dolphins fans believing the bridge back to the Dolphins has been blown up. Clearly, as reported on Thursday, Ramsey and McDaniel are not seeing eye-to-eye, and the All-Pro veteran wants out.



If McDaniel loses the team and is fired during or after the upcoming season, one potential replacement would love to coach Grant.

A former NFL scout, John Middlekauff, recently spoke on a podcast when he was asked about the possibility of Jon Gruden coaching the Dolphins. Middlekauff said yes.



"I think if and when they fire everybody in Miami, and I think this year has a chance to just be a train wreck, I mean a train wreck that you would have to imagine, he would be an option."

New Miami Dolphins DT Kenneth Grant gets the approval of former NFL head coach Jon Gruden

During Thursday's first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Gruden was on Barstool Sports' "2025 En Eff El Draft Show" and he shared his opinion of the Dolphins pick.

Gruden said, "This might have been my favorite player in the whole draft."

Would the Dolphins actually hire Gruden to coach the Dolphins if McDaniel were to be fired? Probably not. Gruden hasn't coached since 2021, when he resigned as the head coach of the Raiders.

Gruden was never "banned" from coaching in the NFL, but his road back to the league may be too difficult to coach again at this level.

The other problem is Stephen Ross. Ross has never hired a head coach with experience, and it would be surprising if he went that route after the 2025 season. More than likely, Ross would hand the keys to current defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver if McDaniel gets fired at all.

More Dolphins News and Analysis