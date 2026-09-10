Jordan Phillips could be the Dolphins' biggest X-factor against the Raiders

How well will the Miami Dolphins' defense play against the Raiders to open their 2026 season? It will depend on how well second-year tackle Jordan Phillips plays.

Kirk Cousins will start for the Raiders in Week 1. Getting pressure on him will force him into mistakes. Cousins was once a borderline great QB, but he is inconsistent and always has been. Especially under pressure.

With Ashton Jeanty looking good to go on Sunday, Miami's defensive focus has to be on stopping the shifty running back, which leads back to the Dolphins' defensive interior, where Phillips is poised to break out.

Jordan Phillips could be the biggest difference between a Miami Dolphins opening week win and a disappointing loss

Phillips will start inside next to Zach Sieler, who has yet to be declared 100% available for the Week 1 opener. Kenneth Grant is starting the season on IR, which means Phillips, Zeek Biggers, and Keith Cooper Jr. could see significant snaps.

Jeff Hafley has been confident in Sieler's return, but it's Phillips who needs to continue his solid training camp into the season. The Dolphins' interior will face Tyler Linderbaum, who will anchor the Raiders' line.

For the Dolphins, Phillips is the key. The Raiders will try to gut the middle behind their big Linderbaum addition, but if Phillips and the rest of the DTs can take that option away, the Raiders will need to work the edges. This will shift their blocking assignments and open opportunities for Phillips and Sieler to get upfield.

The Dolphins' defensive front has to play physically off the snap. It's imperative. Collapsing the pocket and putting pressure on Cousins is imperative, but if Miami can control the trenches, the Raiders will be playing on their heels, as their playbook will be forced outside, where Chop Robinson is set to tee off.

Miami's secondary is a big question mark as well, making the play up front even more important. Rookie Chris Johnson looks to be starting off his NFL career as a slot/nickel corner with JuJu Brents and Jason Marshall Jr. on the boundary.

Phillips will get the chance to prove he is the future at the position. If he can get to the QB, it's a win; if he can force Jeanty or any other RB to the outside, it's a win; if he can even stuff the line to force plays off the tackle, it's a win. Everything is setting Phillips up for a big game this week. If he plays well, expect the talented Dolphins linebacker unit to have a field day against a shaky Raiders offense.