Jordan Poyer’s Bills comeback has Dolphins fans grinning from ear to ear

The Miami Dolphins believed Jordan Poyer would be a great addition that might help address some of their secondary issues in 2024, but it didn't quite work out as they had hoped.

Poyer, a former member of the Buffalo Bills, told the media upon his arrival in Miami that the Bills knew what it would take to beat the Dolphins. He said they knew where they were soft, and he assured fans that he was here to help. His most significant contribution of the 2024 season, however, was an unsportsmanlike hit on a Bills receiver that extended their late fourth-quarter drive and eventually led to a Buffalo win.

The Dolphins don't have to worry about Poyer upsetting the flow of the Dolphins' secondary anymore, but the Miami offense could benefit from Poyer rejoining the Bills, which he did on Wednesday.

Jordan Poyer's return to the Buffalo Bills is everything the Miami Dolphins fans needed to hear

Over the years, time began to take its toll on Poyer, and the former Pro Bowl safety watched his career slide as he dealt with those issues. The Dolphins believed they could resurrect some of that play with a change of scenery; now, the Bills think they can get him back to his former playing level.

Poyer's time in Miami wasn't successful, and even he admitted in an introductory press conference with the Bills that he wasn't fully committed to the Dolphins.

Jordan Poyer on his time with the Dolphins: "Put an asterisk by it.. it was a hard year... Even being in Miami last year, I was paying attention to everything that was going on here." #Bills #BillsMafia — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) August 27, 2025

Dolphins fans are laughing at the move, but some Bills fans are having a great time with it as well. Some have made comments that Poyer's 2024 was like a year off from football to get much-needed rest. Admittedly, that is quite funny.

Poyer is clearly at the end of his career. Twelve years in the NFL is more than enough for a guy whose production has been slipping. His 2022 season seems so far behind us. That was his first and only Pro Bowl season.

It's unclear how the Bills will use him or if he will start for them, but his career and coverage skills have evaporated. While the Bills are acquiring the former Dolphins safety, Miami has signed the former Bills' cornerback, Rasul Douglas. It will be interesting to see which one has the better season.

