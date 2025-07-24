Dolphins fans aren't buying Mike McDaniel's absurd cornerback stance

With the return of training camp comes the daily Mike McDaniel press conferences. What used to be quirky and fun has turned into mundane and boring.

McDaniel met with the press ahead of the Miami Dolphins' first training camp practice on Wednesday. Naturally, someone had to ask about the cornerback room, a position the Dolphins have been saying they are not worried about.

In typical McDaniel fashion, he spoke in a circle, made a joke, before almost contradicting himself.

Why haven't the Dolphins signed a veteran cornerback? Will they consider making a move?

"Are we resisting getting better? We're not resisting getting better," McDaniel said, via David Furones of the Sun Sentinel. "We're confident in the group. That being said, not closing the door on anything."

His methods of answering questions almost fall into the Cam Cameron level of "What did he just say?" Dolphins fans still shake at the words, "Fail forward fast," so when McDaniel says, "We're not resisting getting better," you start to scratch your head.

Mike McDaniel may not be as confident in his CB group as he wants everyone to believe

Since McDaniel's comments, the Dolphins lost Artie Burns to a torn ACL, further increasing the need to add a veteran.

McDaniel may internally be questioning his cornerback unit, but if he is, he won't say it publicly. The idea that Storm Duck, Cam Smith, and Ethan Bonner can make a positive impact on the roster as starters is concerning.

In one breath, however, McDaniel's comments are why fans often question him. "We're confident in the group. That being said, not closing the door on anything." In other words, "We are only confident in our current group of CBs until we get the money to add someone with more experience."

The Dolphins have been actively pursuing former Buffalo Bills corner Rasul Douglas, but they have yet to agree on a contract amount. The Dolphins offered him a contract earlier in the offseason, but he turned it down. They have remained in contact with his agent.

Miami is taking a risk with its current CB roster, but it is essential to note that until it makes a few roster moves, it will not have the necessary funds to add anyone. The Dolphins have less than $2 million in working cap space and signed Daniel Brunskill on Monday.

More Dolphins News and Analysis