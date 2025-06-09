Clueless Mike McDaniel still doesn't get it after three seasons with Dolphins

NFL head coaches who are proven winners can get away with a lot. Those who aren't proven, though, have to provide their teams with a strong example of leadership. The league is not a place for wimpy coaching.

Mike McDaniel took the football word by storm in his first two years, elevating a Miami Dolphins offense that was bordering on implosion to a team that challenged everyone else keep up. Last year, teams figured out how to beat the Dolphins.

If there has been a knock on McDaniel, it is his attitude toward the players. He wants to be one of the guys and as a result, the team lacks discipline, leadership and determination. McDaniel's coaching style has left a bad impression on some veteran players, and his future beyond 2025 has become a question mark.

What McDaniel needs to do is lead his team. Unfortunately, recent comments suggest he isn't ready to take that next step.

Mike McDaniel is trying to change the Dolphins culture he created.

There are two ways peer-to-peer pressure works in major sports. The roster must have enough proven veteran talent to pressure others to do more. These are the types of players teammates don't want to let down. The second is having a strong successful head coach that can demand players hold each other accountable.

McDaniel has neither.

Last week, the Dolphins completed two OTA practices outdoors in the rainy conditions. Some have suggested that was an attempt to put players into the elements instead of "hiding" indoors. Others have suggested it is McDaniel's way of taking more of a leadership role as the coach.

Under McDaniel, the Dolphins have failed to have a player-led leadership group. The culture in Miami is one of laziness. You can argue, but it is true. There is no accountability on a roster that allows a player like Tyreek Hill to have one set of rules, and the rest of the roster a different set.

The biggest challenge for McDaniel is finding an identity, or culture, with so many journeymen veterans and unproven young players making up the roster. This is where McDaniel should be leading, but isn't. Peer-to-peer pressure can be effective, but it relies on leadership at the top.

McDaniel has to find that in himself before he can expect it in others.