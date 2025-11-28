Jordyn Brooks is threatening a Dolphins legend’s record in surprising fashion

Since signing with the Miami Dolphins in the 2024 offseason, linebacker Jordyn Brooks has been the team's best defensive player. In fact, Brooks has played so well that on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, he could surpass one Dolphins legend with a franchise record.

Jordyn Brooks looks to pass Zach Thomas in total tackles in 2 first years with Dolphins

Dolphins legend and Hall of Famer Zach Thomas set the benchmark with 282 total tackles in his first two years with Miami. That record has held for 28 years now, but it's about to be obliterated by Brooks, and it could happen as early as this Sunday against the Saints.

Most tackles by player in first two seasons with Miami Dolphins



Zach Thomas 282

Zach Thomas 282

*Jordyn Brooks 268

Admittedly, it's not the fairest of comparisons. Thomas was a fifth-round rookie who wasn't expected to make much of an impact when he totaled 154 tackles and was the runner-up for Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1996. Meanwhile, Brooks is already a seasoned veteran in his sixth NFL season after spending the first four years of his career with the Seattle Seahawks.

Thomas' defenses were also much more well-rounded, so it can be argued that the Dolphins' legend feat was more impressive, given the level of competition for tackles around him. However, I'd argue that also works in Brooks' favor, as he has helped elevate an otherwise below-average defense into a competent unit that has held opponents to 13 points or less in three of the last four games.

Brooks comfortably leads the NFL at the moment in tackles with 125, and it could be argued that he's currently the best linebacker in the league. He is on the books with the Dolphins as of now for 2026, set to earn a base salary of less than $8 million after signing a three-year deal worth $26.25 million in 2024.

Brooks is 28 years old, and the Dolphins are likely to start rebuilding next season. Normally, 28-year-old linebackers would not be in the long-term plans for a rebuilding franchise, but Brooks brings leadership on and off the field that could be vital for a young team.

The Dolphins' new general manager is not yet in the building (that we know of), so it's difficult to project where their thought process will be in regards to current players. Plus, rebuilding teams are not typically set on throwing big money at free agents.

But Brooks and running back De'Von Achane will more than likely be looking for new deals before the start of the 2026 season, and it may be best for Miami to suck it up and ask them if they want to sign in blue or black ink.

As for breaking Thomas' record, it's an incredible achievement for Brooks, even if the game is a polar opposite of what it was in 1997, and Miami has almost no chance of reaching the postseason. Brooks has been a menace for the Dolphins' defense this season and has made his presence known each and every play -- just like Thomas used to do in the aqua and orange.