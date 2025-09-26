Justin Fields update just created a new problem for Dolphins on MNF

The Miami Dolphins are not sure which quarterback will suit up against them on Monday Night Football, but the latest update from New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn may alter Anthony Weaver's defensive game plan.

Fields went down in Week 2 with a concussion and missed last weekend. As the teams returned to practice earlier in the week, it didn't look good for Fields to be on the field, despite having an extra day of preparation and recovery. Both teams are trying to end their losing start to the season.

On Thursday, Glenn said that Fields has been cleared to return to practice, but he is not a shoo-in to play Monday night. He then logged a full participation at practice, a clear sign he's set to return.

Dolphins are preparing for Justin Fields to start on Monday night after latest update

Most fans are not concerned about what Fields brings to the game. He is good, but has limitations. He is beatable, but also capable of putting together a good performance. In Week 1, the Fields-led Jets were close to beating the Pittsburgh Steelers to open their season. A big part of that was because Fields played well.

In that game, Fields threw for 218 yards and one touchdown, and rushed for 48 yards and two scores.

This week, it's a grudge match, if there ever was one. Both teams are 0-3, and the loser is all but officially out of the playoff chase, barring some miraculous turnaround. This isn't about AFC East rivals; this is about making a statement about the direction your team is going.

RELATED: Dolphins fans can't ignore the signs building around obvious trade candidate

Glenn is trying to change a Jets culture that might actually be worse than the Dolphins'. On paper, both teams could make an argument that they are the better team.

Of course, all of that will go out the window if Fields can't clear the final protocol to play. If Fields can't go, the Dolphins will face long-time veteran Tyrod Taylor. Taylor has 15 years in the NFL, but has only compiled a 28-29-1 record as a starter.

Miami should have been preparing for Fields since the end of Week 3. Fields isn't the most accurate quarterback, but he can buy time, move around the pocket, and isn't afraid to use his legs to pick up yardage. Through two games this year, Fields has 97 yards rushing and two touchdowns, both in Week 1.

More Dolphins News and Analysis