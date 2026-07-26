Kadyn Proctor could unlock the Dolphins' best offensive line in more than a decade

It's hard to imagine the Miami Dolphins having a good offensive line. It has been a long time. While it could be debated, the last time the Dolphins' O-line was stout was when Mike Pouncey and Richie Incognito lined up together.

Chris Grier tried to fix the line. "You all are more worried about the offensive line than we are," he once infamously said. Both the media and the fanbase laughed as they were eventually proved right.

Jon-Eric Sullivan is hoping to change all that. With Grier managing to find Patrick Paul and Aaron Brewer before losing his job, Sullivan has set out to finish the Dolphins' offensive line makeover. Rookie Kadyn Proctor should make a bigger impact than most expect.

The Miami Dolphins are hoping their offensive line rebuild gets off to a fast start with Kadyn Proctor

No one is giving the Dolphins much of a chance this season, but offensively, they could be productive if the offensive line plays better. On paper, they look to be heading in the right direction.

Austin Jackons - RT

Jamaree Salyer/Jonah Savaiinaea - RG

Aaron Brewer - C

Kadyn Proctor - LG

Patrick Paul - LT

Again, on paper, the line looks a lot better than the mess the Dolphins put out there last season. There are a lot of "ifs" heading into training camp, but this unit could provide the Dolphins with enough up-front blocking to give Malik Willis and De'Von Achane opportunities to make plays.

The Dolphins are in good shape regardless of whether the unit clicks this year or not. Proctor is the likely heir apparent to the right tackle position. Jackson will likely be gone after the season. Miami will be left with a decision to make at guard on the right side.

Savaiinaea is another key to the line's future success. If he takes a monumental leap forward after one of the worst rookie seasons in the NFL, the Dolphins will have a solid tackle-to-tackle unit, leaving only the left guard in need of filling if Proctor does indeed move back to tackle.

Dolphins fans already know what Brewer can do. They know what Jackson can do when he is healthy, and Paul has shown a lot of growth from his rookie season. Proctor, however, has more potential than any of them.

During OTAs and minicamp practices, Proctor looked as good as a player could who wasn't able to use his size and physicality. He is one of the biggest guards in the NFL.

Proctor's progress this season is paramount to the success of the offense. He carries the extra weight of being Sullivan's first pick as a general manager. Proctor can become great, but there are questions about his consistency. That, too, will get answered.