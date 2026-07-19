Kadyn Proctor just gave Dolphins fans even more reason to believe in him

Players enter the NFL all the time with enough confidence to get the juices flowing. Most of the time, that confidence gives way to reality. Miami Dolphins rookie Kadyn Proctor could be one of them, or he could be one of the other NFL prospects who begin what ends up being a long journey to success.

Miami coveted Proctor. So much so that they used the 12th overall pick on the Alabama offensive lineman. Jon-Eric Sullivan was so convicted in his decision that he passed on a player, Caleb Downs, who could be a generational safety. Sullivan got the guy he wanted; now it's Jeff Hafley's job to make him into a Pro Bowler.

Proctor recently joined the Dolphins' official podcast, Drive Time with Travis Wingfield, and talked a bit about his own expectations. For the most part, he said what everyone would expect from a rookie, but he added one line that stood out. "I feel that I can be really good at this thing."

Kadyn Proctor has the confidence that the Miami Dolphins need along the offensive line

The host and the rookie talked a bit about the weather, the culture in Miami, and things he wants to do now that he is in South Florida. They also talked about what he learned at Alabama and what he hopes to build upon.

Proctor said that he is approaching this season with the knowledge that he doesn't know everything, as he did in his first season with the Crimson Tide. The guard/tackle said that he needs to not dwell on having a bad play. He knows he is going to give up a sack, but he needs to remember that it isn't the end of the world. He complimented the guys around him on dealing with the ups and downs of playing at the college level.

In Miami, he will have Aaron Brewer helping him along. He will have Austin Jackson, one of the most respected players on the entire roster, and he will have third-year left tackle Patrick Paul to help as well. Paul knows a bit about mentorship. He learned from Terron Armstead in his first NFL season.

If Proctor's proclamation about "being really good at this" is any indication, the rookie will grow quickly, much like Laremy Tunsil, who started his career at guard next to Brandon Albert.