Kadyn Proctor is trending in the right direction for the Dolphins in Week 9

The Miami Dolphins are going to face their toughest single-game challenge of the year, at least defensively, against the Lions in Week 9. The Lions' defense isn't a slouch either.

Having Miami's offensive line at full strength will go a long way in helping hold off an effective pass rush. That makes the importance of a healthy Kadyn Proctor all the more important.

Proctor missed last week as he entered the concussion protocol. On Wednesday, he returned to practice, but fans should be cautiously optimistic, as the rookie first-rounder has not been cleared to play just yet.

Miami Dolphins Jeff Hafley says Kadyn Proctor will return to practice

If Proctor is practicing, it's good news no matter how you look at it, but Hafley isn't ready to declare him ready to go this weekend.

"He is in the protocol, but he will practice today," Hafley said. "So he is progressing in the protocol."

In his absence, Jarrett Kingston has played well despite a slow start in his first NFL start last week. If Proctor can't go, Kingston would start for his second time. The Dolphins need Proctor's power up front against a very solid defensive line.

The Lions' run defense is strong, so the Dolphins need to find a way to overcome it to find offensive success. Without the running game, the Dolphins won't stand a chance against the Lions' power edge rushers.

Aidan Hutchinson is the best the Lions have at the position. He continues to make strides in becoming one of the NFL's elite at his position. It's likely the Lions will challenge Austin Jackson with him on the right side. Power rushers have had success against Jackson this year.

The Dolphins are universally expected to lose this game, maybe even by a large margin. That takes some of the pressure off Miami's players, and that could allow them to play looser. If that happens, they can play at a higher level without the stress of making mistakes. It's a nice thought, at least.

Proctor and Patrick Paul have been very good this year, and some wonder if the Dolphins should just leave well enough alone and let the two play side by side as long as both are on the team. It is expected that Proctor will switch to the right tackle position after this season.

This week won't be the hardest test for the Dolphins' offensive front, but it will be a challenge nonetheless.