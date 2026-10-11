Kenneth Grant in, Caleb Douglas out: Dolphins release inactives for Week 5

The Miami Dolphins are back home at "The Rock" to face the Cincinnati Bengals with the hopes of getting their first win of the 2026 season.

Today's game won't be easy. The Bengals have two of the best WRs in the NFL, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, presenting a tough test for the Dolphins' young secondary. Pressure on Joe Burrow will be key. Luckily, the Dolphins are getting an infusion into an already good defensive line. Kenneth Grant was activated to the 53-man roster.

To make room for Grant, the Dolphins released third-team QB Brady Cook. Cook has been inactive the entire season. The Dolphins will enter Week 5 with two quarterbacks on their roster. The question is who will be sitting today out in South Florida?

Miami Dolphins Week 5 inactives once again led by wide receiver Caleb Douglas

Caleb Douglas won't play for the third week in a row as he deals with an ankle injury. Jeff Hafley said he is getting close, but apparently not close enough. Miami is heading into their bye week after their game against the Bengals. He could be back for Week 7.

The Dolphins listed four injured players as "out" for this week's game. In Week 4, seven players were listed as inactive, including Cook.

The other players remain similar to previous weeks. On Saturday, the Dolphins elevated edge rusher Rodney McGraw and Carlos Washington Jr. McGraw had a decent game against the Vikings in Week 4. Washington will provide depth to the running back room, which will once again be handled by Ollie Gordon and Jaylen Wright, who is now another week healthier.

With the additions, the Dolphins roster for Week 5 is 55 players. They can only dress 48. They will have to have seven players inactive on Sunday, and they are as follows.

Kaytron Allen was a late addition this week after being released by the Commanders. The sixth-round pick was awarded to the Dolphins off waivers. I expect him to be active at some point in the near future, especially if one of Wright or Gordon starts to struggle. The rest of the inactives are what you would expect, especially factoring in injuries.

For the Bengals, only safety Kyle Duggar is listed as out. Chase and Higgins are listed as "questionable," but both fully participated in Friday's practice. The Bengals announced that both Higgins and Chase will play in Week 5. The Bengals' final injury report included six players listed as "unspecified."