Kevin Stefanski update has Dolphins fans panicking over HC search

The Miami Dolphins were supposed to be all-in on John Harbaugh. They never even got to interview him. Instead, he never left New York. They were interested in adding Matt LaFleur, but he got a new deal to stay in Green Bay. Kevin Stefanski? Yes, they were interested in setting up a second interview with him for next week.

The Dolphins interviewed the former Browns coach last week, but now, they won't get a second opportunity. As is typically the case, the Dolphins dragged their heels, and now Stefanski is heading to the Atlanta Falcons.

Reports on Saturday indicated that the Dolphins were not 100% ready to hand the keys to Jeff Hafley of the Packers. That report stated that they would look at Stefanski a lot closer. It doesn't matter anymore, however.

The Falcons plan to hire Kevin Stefanski as their head coach and are working towards a deal, sources tell The Insiders.



A two-time NFL Coach of the Year in Cleveland, Stefanski is now set to join new President of Football Matt Ryan in Atlanta’s new regime pic.twitter.com/07FTEUIXyK — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 18, 2026

Atlanta met with the coach on Saturday and made sure he didn't leave the building without the job. In Miami, the group of six that will make the decision on the next head coach is continually steering the ship back toward Hafley. The Falcons' social media team announced it on Saturday night.

Miami has requested to interview Chris Shula and several others, but at this point, everyone is pointing at Hafley as the next guy to coach the team. It isn't guaranteed, however.

Hafley has to make that decision as well. He has four more interviews scheduled next week. The Titans, Steelers, Ravens, Cardinals, and Raiders are all still looking for a head coach at this point. If the Dolphins have their hopes set on the Packers' defensive coordinator, they can't afford to wait and play games.

The coaches looking to take over teams also have to work on filling their coaching staffs. That too takes time, especially for first-time NFL head coaches. Hafley has NCAA HC experience, having coached Boston College, but filling out an NFL-caliber staff will be new to him.

At this point, the Dolphins' best options are Shula, Hafley, and Robert Saleh. Some fans are hoping former LB coach Anthony Campanile will get a serious look, but he isn't ready yet.

Miami is taking its time this cycle, but many are questioning why Ross, who was very high on Mike McDaniel, fired him just to end up with someone like Hafley. It doesn't make much sense unless the bigger target was someone else that he couldn't convince to come to Miami.