Latest Adam Schefter report points to a painfully obvious Dolphins HC hire

The Miami Dolphins' search for a new head coach may conclude early next week as the team narrows the list of candidates.

Miami has conducted several virtual interviews with coaches still in the playoffs and under contract with other teams. NFL rules prohibit in-person interviews before January 19th. Miami has held in-person interviews with non-contracted coaches.

Jeff Hafley is the odds-on favorite to land the job. His relationship and familiarity with new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan connect the final dots. Hafley had a virtual interview with the Dolphins last week.

Miami Dolphins likely to hire Jeff Hafley, another first-time NFL head coach

According to a new report from Adam Schefter, Hafley will have his second interview with the Dolphins early next week.

The Miami Dolphins are setting up in-person head coaching interviews for early this week, including with Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, which would be his second interview with the team, per sources. pic.twitter.com/X5V4VaVqqJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 17, 2026

There are other in-person interviews that will take place as well, but so far, the names have yet to be released. Hafley, however, has been most often mentioned as the Dolphins' favorite to be the next HC.

While he has no NFL HC experience, he previously served in the role with Boston College. His 22-26 record wasn't all that impressive. Many in the media believe that Hafley makes the most sense for the Dolphins, given the connection with Sullivan.

Dolphins fans have been mixed on social media. Hafley has done a good job with the Packers, but the early playoff bounce from the 21-point comeback by the Bears has many wondering if Hafley is the right guy for the job.

A defensive coach from the start, the bigger question is, can he build a quality coaching staff? That was something that didn't hurt Mike McDaniel, who had never been an HC before, but Hafley will be tasked with what many expect to be a complete overhaul of the staff.

His arrival as HC would mark the end of Anthony Weaver's coaching tenure. Weaver has been a hot name around the league and has done interviews for vacant HC jobs. He isn't expected to get one this cycle, but he could land back with John Harbaugh in New York.

The Dolphins have hired seven straight first-time NFL head coaches, including Nick Saban. It hasn't worked out well for them. Saban had NCAA HC experience, like Hafley. Of the seven first-time HCs, three coached into a 4th season, with McDaniel being the only one to complete four years. Tony Sparano and Joe Philbin were fired mid-season during their fourth years.

Hafley is considered another up-and-coming HC. Unlike McDaniel, many believe he is ready for the next step in his NFL career.